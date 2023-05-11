Open House Saturday May 13th 11 a.m. to 1 pm.

Contemporary condo steps to the Riverwalk in Beerline B park-like neighborhood. Panoramic Milwaukee skyline and river views. Modern kitchen, sleek finishes, top of the line Sub-Zero fridge and Gaggenau steam/walloven/cooktop, walk-in pantry. Bright open floor-plan with floor-to-ceiling windows, motorized blinds. Sliding glass doors to private wrap-around terrace with retractable electric awning. Second floor guest suite with park view and full bath; Primary suite boasts river and city views, master bath and walk-in closet. Third floor bonus room awaits your ideas. Entertain and enjoy spectacular fireworks this summer on private rooftop deck with city and river views. Finished lower level with laundry room and office, full bath and bedroom. Radiant heat slate and HWFs, central vacuum system, two car attached garage and storage galore!

The Breakdown

Address: 851 E. Reservoir Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212-3482

Size: 3,204 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 10

Year Built: 2008

Parking: Two car garage

Price: $740,000

Taxes: $17,022

Condo Fee: $604/Month

MLS#: 1831660

