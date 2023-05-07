Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 7th, 2023 07:00 am

Cruise Season Kicks Off in Milwaukee

1. Cruise Season Kicks Off in Milwaukee

Milwaukee could set another record as Viking adds second ship to Great Lakes roster. But when will new dock be ready?

May 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: 13 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in April

2. Grand Openings: 13 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in April

Craft cocktail bar, creperie and several food hall vendors opened last month.

May 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

European Food Store Opening Near Washington Park

3. European Food Store Opening Near Washington Park

Opening May 6, O’Malley’s offers Irish and British products.

May 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: County Plans New Oak Creek Subdivision

4. MKE County: County Plans New Oak Creek Subdivision

County would subdivide about 20 acres of vacant land for residential development.

May 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Sobelman’s To Close Marquette University Location

5. Sobelman’s To Close Marquette University Location

MU campus staple known for its burgers and bloody marys will close at semester’s end.

May 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Meet Milwaukee’s Newest Historic Building

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Meet Milwaukee’s Newest Historic Building

1883 Walker’s Point building on S. 5th St. will be protected.

May 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Meat on the Street Closes Operations

7. Meat on the Street Closes Operations

Filipino street food business closes food truck and Public Museum kiosk.

May 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Roller Skating Coming to Red Arrow Park

8. MKE County: Roller Skating Coming to Red Arrow Park

Summer Spinz will be held every third Friday in June, July and August.

May 2nd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Urban Reads: Why Don’t Developers Build Larger Apartments?

9. Urban Reads: Why Don’t Developers Build Larger Apartments?

All the city news you can use.

Apr 30th, 2023 by Jeff Wood

Vliet Street Bowling Alley To Reopen

10. Vliet Street Bowling Alley To Reopen

Formerly Sanders Super Bowl, eight-lane bowling alley could reopen as Barry’s Senior Bowling by this summer.

May 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

1. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

2. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.

Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Governor Evers approves I-43 rehabilitation in the City of Milwaukee

3. Governor Evers approves I-43 rehabilitation in the City of Milwaukee

 

May 2nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Corie Foley to Lead ARCO’s Expansion in the Milwaukee Market with New Office Opening & Promotion to Vice President

4. Corie Foley to Lead ARCO’s Expansion in the Milwaukee Market with New Office Opening & Promotion to Vice President

 

Apr 26th, 2023 by ARCO/Murray

Commissioner Julie Glancey Resignation Statement

5. Commissioner Julie Glancey Resignation Statement

 

Apr 28th, 2023 by Wisconsin Elections Commission

Johnson Controls announces three-year pledge to Milwaukee’s Arts Community

6. Johnson Controls announces three-year pledge to Milwaukee’s Arts Community

 

May 3rd, 2023 by Johnson Controls

Wholesale dealer licenses revoked from two Milwaukee dealers

7. Wholesale dealer licenses revoked from two Milwaukee dealers

 

May 5th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UWM School of Architecture & Urban Planning brings Mobile Design Box popup to Farwell Ave.

8. UWM School of Architecture & Urban Planning brings Mobile Design Box popup to Farwell Ave.

 

May 5th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Gov. Evers Calls Special Election for 24th Assembly District

9. Gov. Evers Calls Special Election for 24th Assembly District

 

May 5th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

MPS Releases Superintendent’s Proposed Budget for 2023-24; Focus Remains on Students and Classrooms

10. MPS Releases Superintendent’s Proposed Budget for 2023-24; Focus Remains on Students and Classrooms

 

Apr 28th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools

