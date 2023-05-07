The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Cruise Season Kicks Off in Milwaukee
Milwaukee could set another record as Viking adds second ship to Great Lakes roster. But when will new dock be ready?
May 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Grand Openings: 13 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in April
Craft cocktail bar, creperie and several food hall vendors opened last month.
May 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. European Food Store Opening Near Washington Park
Opening May 6, O’Malley’s offers Irish and British products.
May 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: County Plans New Oak Creek Subdivision
County would subdivide about 20 acres of vacant land for residential development.
May 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
5. Sobelman’s To Close Marquette University Location
MU campus staple known for its burgers and bloody marys will close at semester’s end.
May 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Meet Milwaukee’s Newest Historic Building
1883 Walker’s Point building on S. 5th St. will be protected.
May 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Meat on the Street Closes Operations
Filipino street food business closes food truck and Public Museum kiosk.
May 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Roller Skating Coming to Red Arrow Park
Summer Spinz will be held every third Friday in June, July and August.
May 2nd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
9. Urban Reads: Why Don’t Developers Build Larger Apartments?
All the city news you can use.
Apr 30th, 2023 by Jeff Wood
10. Vliet Street Bowling Alley To Reopen
Formerly Sanders Super Bowl, eight-lane bowling alley could reopen as Barry’s Senior Bowling by this summer.
May 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director
Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.
Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
5. Commissioner Julie Glancey Resignation Statement
Apr 28th, 2023 by Wisconsin Elections Commission
9. Gov. Evers Calls Special Election for 24th Assembly District
May 5th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
