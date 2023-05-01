Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Seven Swans Creperie

After finding success at its flagship location in Kansas City, Missouri, Seven Swans Creperie opened its Milwaukee location at 808 E. Chambers St. on April 22. Despite snow, hail and rain, dozens of customers turned up on opening day to sample the restaurant’s cozy breakfast and brunch crepes.

Atwood HWY BBQ Company

A new barbeque-focused concept is now open at Crossroads Collective, fulfilling the vacancy left by meat-centric Hot Wax. Atwood HWY BBQ Company joined the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., in late April, serving a variety of slow-smoked brisket, wings, ribs, sandwiches, sides, drinks and desserts.

Brew’d Burger Shop

Brew’d Burger Shop began serving its beer-infused burgers in early April, just steps away from the vendor stall where Atwood HWY BBQ now operates. The burger joint is new to the food hall, but not the city — Brew’d got its start in March 2022 as a food truck.

Criollo Rotisserie Chicken

Criollo Rotisserie Chicken opened at 3rd Street Market Hall in early April, offering a variety of Latin American and Caribbean Creole fusion dishes. The hearty, comfort food menu includes Mexican-style grilled chicken, Puerto Rican rice and fried plantains.

Edith

Edith, a craft cocktail bar, began its soft opening on April 7 at its downtown space, 228 W. Wells St., in the Century Building. Inspired by the horror movie Crimson Peak, the bar features opulent and gothic decor, as well as drinks inspired by the film, including Crimson, Veiled Lady and Unholy.

Fil Fil

New owners recently took over the Mediterranean restaurant at 700 W. Wisconsin Ave., near the Marquette University Campus. The new, fast-casual restaurant, Fil Fil, replaced the former Gyro MKE, though it offers a similar menu featuring dishes such as gyro, Greek fries, kabobs and falafel.

Hot Dish Pantry

Hot Dish Pantry, a Midwestern comfort food spot, opened its first stand-alone restaurant last month at the former Iron Grate BBQ Co., 4125 S. Howell Ave. The opening came later than intended, due to a major setback related to the business’s SBA loan.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, the newest dining option at American Family Field swung open its doors on April 3, just in time for the Milwaukee Brewers home opener. The restaurant serves Midwestern-inspired dishes like burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings, soft pretzels and sausages, as well as beer from its on-site brewery.

Nute’s Cafe

After a brief hiatus following his departure from North Avenue Market, chef Jonute Svien relaunched his globally-inspired, farm-to-table concept at Crossroads Collective. Nute’s Cafe (formerly Fresh Farm Bowls) offers bowls, salads, sandwiches, soups and smoothies.

Pho Spot MKE

A new Vietnamese restaurant is now open at 3rd Street Market Hall, joining a host of other vendors that opened at the food hall last month. Led by the owners of Oxtail Noodle House, Pho Spot MKE serves an assortment of authentic pho bowls and bánh mì.

Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ

3rd Street Market Hall landed its first barbeque-focused vendor earlier this spring. First announced in January, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ made its debut at the food hall on April 6, serving smoked chicken wings, brisket, rib tips and more.

Upper East Bar

Upper East Bar, 1732 E. North Ave., reopened under new management on (and we’re not fooling) April 1., welcoming a diverse crowd of college students, office-workers and other patrons to the revamped neighborhood corner bar.

Yummy Bowl

Convenience-focused Yummy Bowl is now serving its on-the-go meals to patrons at 3rd Street Market Hall. The new vendor offers breakfast bowls — loaded with eggs, waffles, bacon and sausage — jambalaya and Friday fish fry.

