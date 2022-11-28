Downtown Food Hall Adds Peruvian Fare
C-viche's owners to debut Latin American-inspired Criollo at 3rd Street Market Hall.
A new restaurant concept by the owners of C-viche is coming soon to 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Edgar Aispuro Garcia and Karlos Soriano would open Criollo Rotisserie Chicken, a Peruvian-style restaurant serving chicken, pork, fries, rice and salad. The menu would also draw inspiration from other Latin American cuisines.
“Since we opened C-viche, we’ve always wanted to open the rotisserie,” he said. “But it just didn’t fit” with the seafood-focused restaurant, he added.
C-viche, which first opened in Bay View in 2016, offers a variety of seafood dishes and other Peruvian, Argentinian and Mexican-inspired meals. A second location for the restaurant recently opened in Shorewood.
The new restaurant would serve cumin-spiced Peruvian chicken, roasted on a rotisserie until crispy and golden; Mexican-style grilled chicken seasoned with paprika; slow-roasted pernil (pork shoulder); and carnitas and pork with green or red sauce. Chicken would be available by the quarter, half or full bird.
On the side, customers can expect beans, fries, salad and a selection of three rice dishes — Puerto Rican arroz con gandules, Mexican rice and Peruvian rice. The restaurant would also offer a daily rotation of three stews and one soup such as cilantro chicken or tortilla.
Criollo is planned for a vendor stall on the eastern side of the downtown food hall, near the table games and Topgolf Swing Suite.
Aispuro Garcia said there is no set opening date at this time, but he hopes to be open by the New Year.
Following its launch, Criollo Rotisserie Chicken would be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
3rd Street Market Hall, which opened in January, has grown to include 15 food and beverage vendors. Two new vendors, Mr. Wings and Paper Plane Pizza, opened earlier this month at the food hall.
