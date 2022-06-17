Kompali Tacos Opens At 3rd Street Market Hall

The restaurant serves Mexican and Pervuvian-inspired dishes, from owners of C-viche.

Kompali Tacos y Tortas, the latest addition to the 3rd Street Market Hall, is now open.

The restaurant joins a growing list of vendors at the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., which opened earlier this year.

This will be Kompali’s second Milwaukee location. The first, a full-service restaurant, is on Brady Street. Co-owners Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar also own C-viche, which has locations in Wauwatosa and Bay View.

“We’re happy to be part of 3rd St. Market Hall and bring back this side of town. We used to come shop here back in the day, so it’s cool to see it come back,” Soriano said in a statement.

The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the owners’ cultural backgrounds: Soriano from Peru and Villar from Mexico. The name Kompali also has roots in Mexico and South America. It roughly translates to “friend” in Nahuatl, an indigenous language spoken mainly in central Mexico and South America.

The menu includes tacos, Mexican tortas, esquite (street corn), pork beans and churros, as well as a selection of drinks including aguas frescas, horchata and jamaica. Vegetarian options include soy chorizo and fried avocado tacos.

Kompali is located on the western side of the food hall, kitty-corner to the 3rd St. Market Bar. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.