Fresh Farm Bowls Moving to Crossroads Collective

Fresh Farm Bowls will return to business with a new name and location. Just two months after its departure from North Avenue Market, the concept is poised to reopen as Nute’s Cafe at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., bringing its breakfast bowls, salads and globally-inspired meals to the East Side.

Behind the concept is industry veteran Jonute Svien, who started the business in 2015 as a food truck. After seven years of running the mobile operation, Svien moved the business to North Avenue Market, 5900 W. North Ave., where it launched as one of the debut vendors at the newly-opened food hall.

Fresh Farm Bowls sold a wide variety of American, Italian, Asian, and Mexican-inspired dishes with an emphasis on fresh, local produce. The restaurant offered customizable breakfast, lunch and dinner bowls, including gluten-sensitive and vegetarian options.

During its time at North Avenue Market, the restaurant’s menu featured curry coconut butternut squash soup, homemade waffles with berries and whipped cream, huevos rancheros, loaded mac and cheese and more.

In early January, Svien announced his departure from the market, noting plans to reopen at a new location. Svien was one of several vendors to leave the market in early 2023, alongside Arty’s Sweet Talk Cupcakes and S’Blendid Boba Tea.

Nute’s Cafe is expected to open at Crossroads Collective in the coming months, joining a lineup of existing vendors including Egg & Flour pasta bar, Scratch Ice Cream, Triciclo Peru, Dia Bom, The Pharmacy and The Counter.

Once open, Nute’s Cafe plans to operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a license application.

Svien did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Crossroads Collective has seen several changes to its vendor lineup since the beginning of 2023. Following the March 12 departure of Hot Wax, Atwood Hwy BBQ Company is slated to join the food hall in mid-April.

Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe also recently exited the food hall, with plans to open a stand-alone restaurant in Walker’s Point.

Hot Wax owner Ben Crevensten said he left the food hall to focus on his first concept, Meat & Co., which operates a food truck at Zocalo Food Park.

He also recently announced his role as head of the culinary team at Synergy Hospitality. The group includes a handful of local industry players including Edward DeShazer, Mike Edler and Andrew Logman, and will operate the soon-to-open LP, or Local Pub, a bar and restaurant planned for 1137 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Joining Crevensten as executive sous chef for the group is Tyler Schumell.