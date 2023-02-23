Yummy Bowl to Join 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Enter 3rd Street Market Hall with a craving, any craving, and there’s sure to be a vendor to satisfy it. From cream puffs and custard to ramen, coffee, tacos and even Venezuelan arepas, the ever-growing food hall has it all.

Even so, the market, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., continues to expand its diverse range of vendors. Additional concepts offering Peruvian fare and barbeque are slated to join the hall in the coming months, along with a newly-announced tenant, Yummy Bowl.

Husband and wife team Gary and Anita Gray are co-owners of the business, which got its start in June at the Whitefish Bay farmers market.

The philosophy of Yummy Bowls, explained Gary Gray, is to supply customers with nutritious, yet travel-friendly meals.

“Yummy Bowl was made specifically for the convenience of putting hearty meals and homestyle meals in the convenience of a bowl,” he said in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.

The restaurant offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options including the popular breakfast bowl loaded with fluffy Belgian waffles, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and an optional sprinkling of shredded cheese. There’s also the “yumbalaya” bowl, which features shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage in a thick, rice-based stew flavored with vegetables and spices.

Yummy Bowl’s emphasis on convenience was a key to the business’s success in the farmers market format, and will translate well to the 3rd Street Market model, where guests are served by individual vendors and eat in a common dining area.

But that’s just one of the many reasons the couple chose the market as the site of their first brick-and-mortar location.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of Milwaukee,” Anita Gray said. “Just being in such an exciting environment at an exciting time, and just seeing the growth of the city and what they’re doing with the hall itself, it makes for a perfect location for us.”

She also noted her excitement that the family-friendly food hall attracts a wide variety of age groups. “We want to make sure that we provide a fun environment for all ages…and to provide our delicious food to so many different customers.”

Yummy Bowl has not yet finalized an opening date, though the owners said they are hoping to launch within the next several months.

Keep an eye out for the restaurant’s signature, bright yellow branding at the food hall, or keep an eye on the Yummy Bowl Instagram page for updates.