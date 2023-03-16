J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Unveils Menu

Wings, burgers, sausage platter and more on deck for April 3 opening.

Come April 3, the Milwaukee Brewers will be stepping up to the plate to take on the New York Mets at their home opener. Elsewhere in the ballpark, the chefs at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will be garnishing theirs.

The new restaurant and brewery is set to open at American Family Field next month, featuring comfort food, cocktails and Leinenkugel’s beer brewed on-site.

The culinary team at Barrel Yard said they took “extensive care” in curating a selection of dishes that can be enjoyed year-round, game day or not. That includes a wide variety of shareables, entrees and house specialties.

The restaurant highlighted a number of menu items in a Wednesday news release, including buttermilk biscuits — made in-house and served warm with whipped butter and hot honey. Tavern chicken wings, a shareable appetizer, are available with a choice of three sauces: buffalo, maple sriracha or bourbon BBQ.

Additional starters include cheese curds, beer cheese soup and a Bavarian pretzel.

Entrees include crispy chicken, which is coated in a signature spice blend and pressure fried, then served with horseradish coleslaw, loaded potato salad and biscuits.

A German-themed charcuterie platter features knackwurst, bierwurst, weisswurst and slab bacon with sides of apple kraut and potatoes.

The menu will also include a variety of burgers and handheld sandwiches such as a roast beef sandwich featuring shaved prime rib, smoked gouda and horseradish cream sauce atop a toasted onion roll. A beer-battered fish fry and four cheese baked mac round out the comfort food menu.

A dessert menu features churro donuts with pecan maple caramel, fruit pie a la mode and chocolate layer cake.

In addition to operating a full-service restaurant, Barrel Yard contains a working brewery, which will offer a selection of Leinenkugel’s most popular beers and seasonal favorites, along with craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field.

Beyond beer, the full bar will offer classic cocktails, as well as creative concoctions like the dragon fruit margarita and blood orange spritz. Zero-proof options include a cotton candy-topped blue dream lemonade.

Guests can choose to enjoy their beverages on-site at the Tavern Bar, or take orders back to their stadium seats.

Barrel Yard offers a variety of game-day ticket packages, as well as private event space for groups of up to 60 people. More information is available online.

Starting April 3, J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on non-game days. For evening games, the restaurant will open to the public for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. On days with afternoon games, only ticketed guests are permitted in the restaurant. Reservations can be made on non-game days through Open Table.

Photos