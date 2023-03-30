Not Fooling Around, Upper East Bar Opens April 1

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Upper East Bar is set to make its long-awaited return this weekend. The corner tavern, 1732 E. North Ave., will host a grand reopening event on April 1.

Located in the heart of the East Side, the bar promises to cater to the diversity of the surrounding neighborhood, which includes young professionals, college students and longtime residents.

All-night drink specials for this weekend’s event include $3 tall boys, $4 glasses of wine, $4 shots (bartender’s call), $5 mixed drinks and a $5 signature Upper East Bar cocktail.

“We’re so excited to finally be opening,” said co-owner Stephanie Townsend in an interview. “So many people have stopped by just to see if we’re open yet, so it’ll be really great to see some of those individuals come in.”

Townsend is one of six tavern owners, who each own an equal share of the business under the entity Premier Closers LLC. Other group members include Townsend’s sister, Tianna, Aaron Smith, Briana Redmond, Billy Williams and Branden Joseph.

The group took ownership following the fall 2022 closure of Upper East Bar’s first rendition, which opened last spring under Cord Harris. In recent decades, the 800-square-foot building has also been the site of Baccanera Enoteca, an Italian wine bar, as well as the Eastsider and O’Reilly’s.

During the lead-up to the grand opening, the tavern has hosted a series of private events. It also served as a filming site for UWM film student Mackenzie Savin.

Townsend said that the group is already looking ahead, with plans to participate as a vendor in this year’s Summer Soulstice music festival. The tavern will also eventually host regular theme nights, including college night, industry night and a “Sunday Funday” event, she said.

Starting April 1, Upper East Bar will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Hours for the grand opening are 5 p.m. to midnight.

More information is available on the Upper East Bar Facebook page. Private event inquiries can be directed to uppereast1732@gmail.com.

Redmond, a co-owner of Premier Closers, is in the process of opening her own business across town. The Amani Place, an event venue, is planned for 401 N. 35th St.

