Vietnamese Restaurant Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall

Pho Spot MKE expected to open in March at the downtown food hall.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The owners of a local Vietnamese food truck are preparing to launch their first brick-and-mortar location at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The new restaurant, Pho Spot MKE, is set to open in March 2023, bringing dishes such as vermicelli noodles, grilled meats, bánh mì sandwiches and — of course — pho noodle soup to the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Husband-and-wife team Shimleng Lo and Mauly Her Lo will operate the restaurant. Throughout the past several years, the couple has gained industry experience working both front and back of house. They also launched their own food truck and ghost kitchen, Oxtail Noodle House , earlier this year.

Despite its popularity, the mobile operation was forced to close just months after its opening due to a fire at Common Cookhouse, the site of the food truck’s base commercial kitchen.

“We had to stop our food truck business for a good month until we were able to get back on the road again,” Shimleng Lo said.

During the hiatus, the couple noticed an opening at 3rd Street Market Hall and jumped at the opportunity to serve their food year-round.

The seasonal food truck closed Oct. 22 for the winter.

Pho Spot MKE is slated for a vendor stall on the west side of the food hall, behind Anytime Arepa and near the radio offices.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“Downtown Milwaukee is a great area,” Shimleng Lo said. “We look forward to serving the surrounding communities and supporting everyone that’s at the food hall.”

Following its launch next spring, the restaurant is expected to be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Vietnamese restaurant will join more than a dozen other vendors at the food hall including a central bar, Mr. Wings, Mid-Way Bakery, Anytime Arepa, Kawa Sushi, Kawa Ramen, Brew City Brand, Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts, Make Waves, Dawg City, Strange Town, Kompali Tacos y Tortas, Greenhouse, Dairyland and the recently-opened Paper Plane Pizza.

Hot Dish Pantry, which currently occupies a hawker stall, is set to depart the food hall on Dec. 31, before Pho Spot MKE’s arrival.