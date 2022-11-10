Paper Plane Pizza Opening Saturday

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Paper Plane Pizza will officially touch down at 3rd Street Market Hall on Saturday, making its Milwaukee debut as the food hall’s newest vendor.

Everything is mise en place at the long-awaited slice shop, which originally opened as a food truck and counter-service restaurant in Chicago.

After cutting their teeth at Michelin-star restaurants and navigating the fast-paced landscape of bar ownership, co-owners Dustin Drankiewicz andembarked on their latest venture with simplicity top of mind.

“This was our way to kind of slow everything down and just take it back to simplicity,” Drankiewicz said.

After the chaos of the pandemic, “we’ve all learned not to move with such urgency,” he added. “We definitely took our time getting the stall set up properly and made sure that when we do get it open, that it’s going to be humming well.”

Even in a cheese-obsessed state, the crust of a pizza is of utmost importance — and can mark the divide between a decent slice and an exceptional one.

Paper Plane’s approach includes a fermentation process lasting between 24 and 36 hours, blending New York-style and midwestern (or tavern-style) methods for a crust that is flavorful, bubbly and sturdy without being overly tough.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The result is what Drankiewicz calls “broad-shouldered” pizza. “We’ve developed our own little style,” he said.

Paper Plane will offer five signature pizzas, including a rotating daily special. Other options include the Plane Jane, a classic cheese pie topped with fresh basil; Meats, topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon; a veggie-heavy option featuring roasted red pepper, onion, feta and garlic-herb oil; and the ‘Sconie Special, piled high with Usinger’s sausage, cheese curds, kraut, pickles and beer mustard.

Pizza will be available by the slice, 12″ pie or 18″ pie.

Customers can also opt to build their own pizza creation by choosing from a list of toppings. A variety of hoagies and salads will also be available.

Though the restaurant first launched in Illinois, Drankiewicz assures prospective customers that he is a born-and-bred Milwaukeean. In fact, he was working alongside Omar Shaikh, a co-owner of 3rd Street Market Hall, on previous projects, long before the food hall was even an idea.

“It’s a rather passionate city and, you know, I get it,” Drankiewicz said. “I think we’ll add to the already thriving Milwaukee pizza scene, because there’s so many, unlimited, amazing, classic options, and we’re just kind of bringing this this modern style.”

Drankiewicz said that he already has plans to branch out in Illinois and Milwaukee in the near future. Paper Plane’s original location in Chicago closed in May to allow the co-owners to devote more focus to the Milwaukee stall. A new Illinois location is planned for 2023.

Starting Saturday, Paper Plane Pizza will be open daily from 11 a.m. until sold out. The restaurant also offers catering services and will soon be launching on delivery platforms.

Another new vendor, Mr. Wings, recently opened at the food hall on Nov. 5.

In the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, a new, 15-foot screen and high-definition projector have been installed at the hall. The hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., will host viewing parties for major matches, including two U.S. games (Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.) during the month-long tournament. More information will be posted to the 3rd Street Market Hall social media pages.

Photos