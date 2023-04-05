Brew’d Burger Opens at Crossroads Collective

Eastside food hall will also welcome several other new food vendors.

Amid a storm of new developments at Crossroads Collective, Brew’d Burger Shop quietly opened a vendor stand at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., earlier this week.

Led by Shannon Puetz and Yajaira Alvaréz , the burger shop fulfills the meat-centric niche left by Hot Wax upon its departure last month.

The straightforward menu features a variety of burgers including The Classic, featuring a seven-ounce patty topped with local aged cheddar and foghorn leghorn sauce; The ‘Waukee, a double-patty burger with cheese and beer-braised onions and Bucks in Six, a tray of six sliders topped with aged cheddar and bacon.

The Chilango Chorizo, a twist on the traditional burger, features a smashed chorizo patty, beer-infused cheddar cheese and a dollop of guacamole.

For a non-burger option, Dad’s Daycare Grilled Cheese offers an amped-up version of the nostalgic sandwich, featuring melty muenster and cheddar beer cheese with pork belly on a brioche bun.

Steak fries and pork belly poutine can serve as an appetizer or side.

Brew’d Burger Shop is new to the food hall, but not the city. The concept first launched in March of 2022 as a food truck, serving beer-infused burgers and other sandwiches at Zocalo Food Park.

The Brew’d food truck is currently on a prolonged hiatus as ownership decides next steps, said founder Ramsés Alvaréz, who maintains ties to the business while also operating Dia Bom, another Crossroads Collective concept, as well as his private chef business, Brasserie Des Artes.

Brew’d opened next to Egg & Flour, in the space previously occupied by sister-concept E&F Pizzeria. The neighboring stall, previously home to Triciclo Peru, will soon take on a new role as a semi-permanent pop-up space.

According to Paige Hammond, general manager at the eastside food hall, the space is slated to house a series of vendors for month-long rotations. The first is slated to open in mid-April.

And though Triciclo Peru is no longer present at the food hall, the Peruvian-inspired restaurant maintains its Near West Side location, while owner Mario Diaz Herrera prepares to launch a new food truck park nearby.

Aside from the brand new vendor, Crossroads Collective is preparing to welcome several new concepts including Atwood Hwy BBQ Company and Nute’s Cafe. The latter would replace Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe, which plans to launch a stand-alone restaurant in Walker’s Point.

Brew’d Burger Shop is open daily at 11 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up or delivery through Uber Eats.

