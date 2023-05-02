Meat on the Street Closes Operations

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After nearly a decade in operation and a recent move to Milwaukee Public Museum, Meat on the Street abruptly closed earlier this week.

Owners Matthew and Alexa Alfaro shared the news in a Tuesday morning social media post.

“We want to thank the Milwaukee community for nine incredible years of support, friendship, and unforgettable experiences,” the Alfaros wrote. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we were able to grow from a food truck to a thriving business thanks to your unwavering support.”

The Alfaros, who are siblings as well as business partners, launched the Filipino street food business in 2014 as an homage to their Filipino culture.

The food truck’s flavorful, authentic offerings, along with its bright, floral exterior, made Meat on the Street a fast favorite at local festivals and events.

After two years as a mobile operation, Meat on the Street opened as a vendor at the food courts inside Eleven25, 1125 N. 9th St. From 2016 until early 2023, the Alfaros worked double-time, running the vendor stall in addition to the food truck — all while also fulfilling private catering orders.

In March, Meat on the Street made the move to Milwaukee Public Museum, where the business took over as operator of the cafe and coffee kiosk.

For just over two months, Meat on the Street offered its popular kabobs, egg rolls, lumpia and Filipino desserts such as halo halo to museumgoers. Several weeks into service, Meat on the Street expanded its offerings to include miniature pancakes and sliders.

The Meat on the Street food truck also remained active at local events through the end of April. It most recently appeared on Saturday, April 29 at Story Hill Firehouse’s Spring Makers Market — just two days before ownership announced the closure.

Shortly after Meat on the Street entered the museum, Noble Catering & Events took on a new role at the museum as exclusive caterer for external events. The catering company, a branch of F Street Hospitality, also operates Skylight Bar & Bistro at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway and oversees the menu at the Gülden Room, located within Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817-819 N. Marshall St.

As of May 1, Noble Catering began creating customized menus for occasions including weddings, corporate outings and conferences held at the museum, 800 W. Wells St.

But the company may soon be doing more than that, agent Kaelyn Cervero hinted at an April 25 licenses committee hearing.

Cervero appeared before the committee on behalf of Noble Catering to request liquor and public entertainment licenses for the company at the site of the museum.

When Alderman Robert Bauman mistakenly referred to the company as “the concessions” for the museum, Cervero corrected him, saying “this is technically the catering at the museum, not currently the concessions.”

In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Matthew Alfaro declined to comment further on next steps for the siblings. “We just sort of want to get through this all,” he said.