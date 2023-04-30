The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

1. New Pizza Man Opens This Week Restaurant will host guests for April 26 soft opening ahead of this weekend’s official launch. Apr 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

5. 7 Catalytic Projects For Downtown Milwaukee New downtown plan calls for streetcar expansion, protected bike network, rethinking 794 and improved public spaces. Apr 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Downtown Dining Week Restaurants Revealed More than 25 downtown eateries will participate in this year’s event. Apr 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

10. Housing Authority Residents Demand Investigation Common Ground hopes to help residents of city’s public housing authority. Apr 28th, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Press Releases

