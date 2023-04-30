Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Apr 30th, 2023

1. New Pizza Man Opens This Week

Restaurant will host guests for April 26 soft opening ahead of this weekend’s official launch.

Apr 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

2. Lee’s Luxury Lounge Will Close In May

Bay View dive bar will call it a day on May 20.

Apr 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

3. Dining: Daddy’s On Blue Mound Offers Home Cooking

Soul food at its best, with memorable chicken wings.

Apr 26th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 25-Story Farwell Tower Wins First Approval

High-end building would include pool and preserve two historic buildings.

Apr 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

5. 7 Catalytic Projects For Downtown Milwaukee

New downtown plan calls for streetcar expansion, protected bike network, rethinking 794 and improved public spaces.

Apr 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Downtown Dining Week Restaurants Revealed

More than 25 downtown eateries will participate in this year’s event.

Apr 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

7. City Hall: City May Close Libraries, Cut 25% of Police and Fire Departments

Milwaukee faces $156 million fiscal cliff without state help.

Apr 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Pupuseria Los Angeles Joining North Avenue Market

Salvadoran restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar operation opening at food hall.

Apr 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

9. Dining: Bridgewater Offers Good Food, Lovely River Views

The Bridgewater Modern Grill offers extensive menu and windows overlooking the KK River.

Apr 27th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

10. Housing Authority Residents Demand Investigation

Common Ground hopes to help residents of city’s public housing authority.

Apr 28th, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Press Releases

1. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.

Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

2. Fitzgerald Statement on Passage of Debt Ceiling Legislation

 

Apr 26th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

3. Milwaukee Police Department Addresses an Alleged Internal Memo

 

Apr 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

4. MATC Names Debbie Hamlett Vice President and General Manager of Milwaukee PBS

 

Apr 24th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

5. Near West Side Partners Announces Lindsey St. Arnold Bell as Executive Director

Recognized community leader to focus on collaboration and increasing momentum on convening efforts

Apr 25th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

6. Chill on the Hill Announces 2023 Lineup

 

Apr 26th, 2023 by Bay View Neighborhood Association

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

8. Fitzgerald, Johnson, Introduce Pretrial Release Reporting Act

 

Apr 25th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

9. Mayor Cavalier Johnson Announces First Cruise Ship Arrival for 2023 Season

More cruise passengers are expected to visit Milwaukee this summer

Apr 27th, 2023 by Port Milwaukee

10. Introducing the new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Website, Trail Tracker, and Updated App

 

Apr 25th, 2023 by Taliesin Preservation

