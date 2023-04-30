The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. New Pizza Man Opens This Week
Restaurant will host guests for April 26 soft opening ahead of this weekend’s official launch.
Apr 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Lee’s Luxury Lounge Will Close In May
Bay View dive bar will call it a day on May 20.
Apr 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Dining: Daddy’s On Blue Mound Offers Home Cooking
Soul food at its best, with memorable chicken wings.
Apr 26th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 25-Story Farwell Tower Wins First Approval
High-end building would include pool and preserve two historic buildings.
Apr 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. 7 Catalytic Projects For Downtown Milwaukee
New downtown plan calls for streetcar expansion, protected bike network, rethinking 794 and improved public spaces.
Apr 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Downtown Dining Week Restaurants Revealed
More than 25 downtown eateries will participate in this year’s event.
Apr 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. City Hall: City May Close Libraries, Cut 25% of Police and Fire Departments
Milwaukee faces $156 million fiscal cliff without state help.
Apr 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Pupuseria Los Angeles Joining North Avenue Market
Salvadoran restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar operation opening at food hall.
Apr 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Dining: Bridgewater Offers Good Food, Lovely River Views
The Bridgewater Modern Grill offers extensive menu and windows overlooking the KK River.
Apr 27th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Housing Authority Residents Demand Investigation
Common Ground hopes to help residents of city’s public housing authority.
Apr 28th, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director
Preservationist and architectural design professional Emelia Rudd to carry MPA forward.
Apr 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
2. Fitzgerald Statement on Passage of Debt Ceiling Legislation
Apr 26th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
5. Near West Side Partners Announces Lindsey St. Arnold Bell as Executive Director
Recognized community leader to focus on collaboration and increasing momentum on convening efforts
Apr 25th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
6. Chill on the Hill Announces 2023 Lineup
Apr 26th, 2023 by Bay View Neighborhood Association
8. Fitzgerald, Johnson, Introduce Pretrial Release Reporting Act
Apr 25th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
9. Mayor Cavalier Johnson Announces First Cruise Ship Arrival for 2023 Season
More cruise passengers are expected to visit Milwaukee this summer
Apr 27th, 2023 by Port Milwaukee
