New Pizza Man Opens This Week

Restaurant will host guests for April 26 soft opening ahead of this weekend's official launch.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pizza Man is fast approaching a grand opening for its new location, 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. Though an official launch is scheduled for Friday, fans eager for a slice of the action are invited to a soft opening on Wednesday, April 26.

The restaurant, which recently made the move to Riverwest from its former location on Downer Avenue, will host a soft opening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., serving fresh, thin-crust pizzas and other Italian dishes, as well as beer, wine and signature cocktails.

The new location — newly outfitted with Pizza Man’s gigantic, distinguishing signage — features both indoor and patio dining, both offering prime views of the Milwaukee River and the Lower East Side neighborhood beyond.

The building itself, formerly the site of Stubby’s Gastropub, contains more than 21,000 square feet of space. Along with Pizza Man, the building houses INVIVO Wellness and attorney offices, as well as a first-floor parking garage.

Stubby’s closed at the end of 2022. In taking over the former gastropub space, Pizza Man plans to make good use of the large bar and 53 taplines. The restaurant plans to add a variety of local craft beers to its menu, along with an expanded wine list and a lineup of signature cocktails.

Prior to its early 2023 relocation, Pizza Man occupied a two-level space at the corner of N. Downer Avenue and E. Belleview Place, where it operated for nearly two decades. The restaurant’s original location on North Avenue succumbed to a fire in 2010.

The restaurant has evolved significantly since it first opened as a carryout operation in August 1970. Though its pizzas are still available for takeout, the restaurant now offers dine-in and alcoholic beverages, as well as occasional events and live entertainment.

In 2015, after nearly five decades of serving Milwaukee’s East Side neighborhood, the restaurant opened a second location in 2015 in Wauwatosa as part of the Mayfair Collection.

Pizza Man will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28 for its grand opening event. More information regarding the menu and daily hours will be available on Pizza Man’s Facebook page.