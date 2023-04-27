Downtown Dining Week Restaurants Revealed

More than 25 downtown eateries will participate in this year's event.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than 25 downtown eateries are fixing for a feast, as the city prepares for its 18th annual Downtown Dining Week.

Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, this year’s event will run from June 1 through June 8, featuring specially-priced, multi-course lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and more.

“Downtown Dining Week is an invitation to sample Downtown Milwaukee’s new and established restaurants,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Diners will have an opportunity to indulge in multi-course meals from a myriad of cuisines ranging from steaks and seafood to sushi and Italian — there’s something for every palate.”

The 27-restaurant lineup features returning participants including ARIA, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flourchild, The Knick, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, Stella Van Buren, Third Coast Provisions and Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery.

Participants for 2023 that were not involved in last year’s event include Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Lowcountry, Lucky Clover Irish Pub, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, Ninja MKE Steakhouse, State Street Pizza Pub, Ward’s House of Prime and The Brewery, which unveiled its rebrand and redesigned space in October 2022.

For the duration of Dining Week, participating restaurants will offer multi-course lunch menus for either $15 or $25 and dinner menus for $35, $45 or $55, depending on the establishment.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Diners who participate by patronizing any of the 27 restaurants are encouraged to complete an online survey about their experience to be entered for a chance to win $300 in dining gift certificates.

Surveys must be completed by Monday, June 12. Four winners will be randomly drawn from all submissions.

For those planning to drive downtown, discounted parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons with a coupon code, to be announced later. Participating lots and instructions will be posted online.

Menus for the event will be released in early May.