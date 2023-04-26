Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It was a chicken wing that took me to Daddy’s on Blue Mound. The restaurant was one of four vendors at an event in the ballroom at Turner Hall where a celebration of Black History Month included brisket from Heaven’s BBQ, pie from Mr. Dye’s Pies, burnt ends from Turning Tables, and those memorable wings from Daddy’s on Blue Mound.

The restaurant is a relative newcomer to Milwaukee, having served their family recipes on Blue Mound for less than two years. They opened in September 2021, about the time we began to drop the masks and return to restaurants. It was a gutsy time to open a restaurant. Not everyone was ready to dive in, get out of the house, and let someone else do the cooking.

But good food spoke to customer’s reticence and since their opening, Daddy’s has thrived, drawing many diners from the neighborhood on the eastern edge of Wauwatosa. They moved into a George Webb’s and you will see the bones of the former including large windows that face Blue Mound, a long counter with multiple stools, and tables that face the street.

Owner Bennie Smith and his wife Angela opened the first Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille at 754 N. 27th St. in 2014 where they continue to serve classic soul food such as Fried Catfish, Fried Chicken, smothered Pork Chops, Greens, and Sweet Potatoes. Smith’s daughter Amber, one his four children who work at Daddy’s was my server at the Blue Mound site on both visits. The other three siblings work at the Wells Street location, a larger restaurant, according to Amber.

When she heard me mention Big Daddy’s, she made it clear that Daddy’s is not to be confused with Big Daddy’s, a soul food restaurant on W. Capitol Drive.

Because I didn’t see those wings listed on the menu, I ordered the Chicken Sandwich in hopes that it would be equally delicious and just as tender as the crispy wings that brought me to Daddy’s. It might have been better because there was more: three large pieces of deep-fried juicy white meat was barely contained by the toasted bun. Even the salad was above average, a bowl of romaine, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, with a tasty ranch on the side. It overflowed the bowl, impressive for a side salad.

My companion’s Biscuits and Gravy left no doubt the biscuits were house made. The peppery sausage gravy was a delight, a generous portion, and exactly what you want if you order this huge breakfast that includes two scrambled eggs and a pile of hash browns.

On my next visit, I ordered the Soul Food Platter. It was a choice between catfish, pork chops, and fried chicken. I chose chicken, dark meat, and at last found the wings that brought me to Daddy’s. They were just as I remembered, maybe better because they came directly from the fryer, tender, and not a hint of grease in the batter. There were two wings, a thigh, a warm buttery biscuit, and two sides, sweet potatoes, and greens, which were incidentally, not listed on the menu. The greens had pieces of ham mixed in, a sure sign that they were the real deal. My companion’s Catfish Po-Boy, the Daily Special, had three large pieces of breaded catfish along with lettuce, cheese, and onions. He reported that it was a tasty sammie, and something he would absolutely order again.

I inquired about dessert, of course, and learned according to Amber, “the cake is still in the oven, and did we want to wait? And if you want it, there is one piece of Sweet Potato Pie left.” I ordered the pie and was happy I did. It was dense, not overly sweet, obviously house made, and did not need the extra whipped cream, often an addition on pumpkin pie. It was perfect as is.

Amber told us that all the recipes were created by a member of the family. As I read the menu, I noted that each section was headed by the name of one of Smith’s six children. There was Ashley’s Soup, Andrew’s Burgers, Bria’s Lunch Specials, Jay’s Java House, and Ben’s Sandwich shop. I turned over the menu and found Amber’s Waffle House.

If you want to veer from the traditional soul food menu, you can get a burger, a BLT, or even a Philly Portabella Sandwich, but why, when the featured soul food is so tempting.

Since Daddy’s opens at 8:00AM, it’s a popular breakfast stop for the locals according to Amber. Country Fried Smothered Chicken is a popular choice and so are the waffles which you can have with fried chicken or catfish. Also on the breakfast menu are Salmon Croquettes, pork chops, pancakes, French toast, and for a side, grits.

You will like the food at Daddy’s. It’s authentic, delicious and made and served with pride.

