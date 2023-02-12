Plus: Brand new spots for N/A cocktails and empanadas. And downtown bar suspended.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

S’Blendid Boba Tea closed out its tenure at North Avenue Market last Sunday, Jan. 29. Thankfully, fans of the tea cafe won’t have to wait long for their next fix — S’Blendid is planning a pop-up event at Riley’s Social House, 411 E. Menomonee St.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, the two businesses will be sharing the love with boba tea beverages for humans and four-legged friends alike. Alongside traditional boba options, the pop-up will feature free boba pup cups, which incorporate organic, sodium-free chicken broth and blueberries for a dog-friendly drink.

Frozen pumpkin peanut butter treats will also be available, as well as Riley’s Sandwich Company’s full menu featuring more than 20 sandwich options.

A limited pop-up menu will be available to view on Facebook.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

A full list of upcoming events at Riley’s is available on Facebook.

Milwaukee TV Show ‘Good Things Brewing’ Airs Feb. 18

The launch of “Good Things Brewing,” a Milwaukee-centric TV show highlighting the city’s best spots to eat, drink, socialize and experience, is just eight days away. The show’s first episode is scheduled to broadcast Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC affiliates (locally on TMJ4). During the pilot episode, viewers will experience Milwaukee gems such as Vientiane Noodle Shop, Three Brothers restaurant, Estabrook Park and more through the eyes of host David Caruso and notable locals Paul Bartolotta and Jesus Gonzalez. For Caruso, becoming the show’s host marked the realization of a childhood dream.

Read the full article

Chillwaukee Popsicle Business Seeks New Owners

After six years at the helm of bicycle-powered popsicle stand Chillwaukee, owners Collin Wallace and Danielle Dahl have announced plans to sell the business. “It’s been an amazing adventure for us,” said the owners, who told Urban Milwaukee that they are stepping back from the business in order to focus on their other careers — Wallace as a carpenter and Dahl as a photographer. “Ultimately, it was a really bittersweet decision,” said Dahl. “It’s really heartbreaking that this won’t be a part of our summers anymore, because we got so much joy and fulfillment out of just being present in the community and being part of everything that was going on,” Dahl said. In the six years since its inception, the mobile popsicle stand has spent summers traveling all over the city, appearing at farmers markets, festivals and events such as live music at Kadish Park and NEWaukee night market. It also catered private events.

Read the full article

Council Suspends Downtown Bar Whitetail MKE

Whitetail MKE will be closed until March 1 as a result of a suspension handed down by the City of Milwaukee. The Common Council on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a 20-day suspension for the downtown bar, 1110 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., based on a four-item police report which detailed multiple physical fights and one shooting. The suspension went into effect Wednesday, Feb. 8. On Feb. 6, the bar shared a brief social media post thanking its staff and customers, and noting plans to reopen March 1. Whitetail was the site of a non-fatal shooting on Aug. 28. According to a police report, officers heard a “loud bang” in the vicinity of the bar. Further investigation revealed that two patrons began to argue inside the bar and were escorted out by security. Outside, the argument escalated and one patron produced a firearm, firing one round into the ground, the report stated. One victim was struck in the leg, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Read the full article

Who’s On Third to Add Location Near Airport

Read the full article

The Jazz Estate Reopens as ‘The Estate’

After a month-long transformation, The Jazz Estate reintroduced itself to the East Side on Friday, Feb. 10, with a new name and an expanded menu of imaginative craft cocktails. The bar, 2423 N. Murray Ave., is now called simply The Estate, dropping “Jazz” from its name. And though it may seem that the change marks a departure from the jazz bar’s roots, owner John Dye said in fact, the opposite is true. “It’s actually always been The Estate,” he said. “Even the original sign says The Estate, but The Jazz Estate became sort of a nickname. We want to honor the history with jazz and live music, but we also want to hit on the history of the business, the building and the space.” As the name suggests, the cocktail lounge will be reducing its live jazz offerings moving forward, though the change won’t be forever, Dye assured customers.

Read the full article

La Cocina Del Sur Opens

In September of 2022, Pedro Tejada announced plans to open La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar, the first brick-and-mortar location for his South American-inspired food truck. After a successful soft opening last weekend, the restaurant, 701 E. Keefe Ave., welcomed guests on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for its grand opening. In taking over the building, which formerly housed Riverwest Filling Station, Tejada transformed the dining room and bar area into a cozy and welcoming, lounge-style space featuring antique furniture, candles and accent lighting. A tiffany blue accent wall and live tropical plants add visual interest to the room. On opening day, diners can expect a menu featuring South American-inspired appetizers, small plates, salads and sandwiches — including dishes that fans may recognize from the food truck.

Read the full article

New Sports Bar For East Side

A new sports bar and restaurant featuring pub fare, creative drinks and live entertainment is slated to open on the East Side later this spring. Raymond Sanchez and his wife, Stormie Loren, plan to open North Sports Bar at 2028 E. North Ave. The bar and restaurant will combine the comfortable, throwback feel of “the old North Avenue,” as Sanchez calls it, with a hint of glamour inspired by the couple’s visits to Las Vegas. In the early 2000s, Sanchez recalls being a young adult frequenting the popular bars in the neighborhood. “Everybody used to be over there, having fun, and just enjoying a good time,” he said. In past years, the couple has traveled frequently to Las Vegas, Loren added, where they gained valuable perspective on what details and experiences make a bar truly unforgettable. “Although we know we can’t replicate Las Vegas here, we want the space to be somewhere that’s super interactive, where people can come and have a really good time,” she said.

Read the full article

Walker’s Lounge Can Remain Open Pending Lawsuit Outcome

The Common Council’s push to shutter a Walker’s Point nightclub will need to wait. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to deny renewal of a liquor license for Walker’s Lounge, 626 S. 5th St., based on a 16-item police report and testimony from neighbors. The move effectively closed the business. But tavern owner Felipe Martinez Jr. sued, and secured a temporary injunction Friday that will allow the bar to continue operating over the weekend, and possibly much longer.

Read the full article

New Fast Food Diner for Lisbon Avenue

A new fast food restaurant serving American food and gyros is slated to open this spring at the bustling intersection of W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 76th Street. Junaid Khan plans to open A&J Grill, a takeout-only restaurant, at 7602 W. Lisbon Ave. The proposed restaurant is across the street from Nomie’s, a gas station that Khan also owns. Khan, who gained industry experience working at a gyro shop back in 2010, plans to serve sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings and tenders, fries and other American foods, as well as gyros. The restaurant will not serve alcohol, and will be takeout only.

Read the full article

Iron Grate Chef Returns for Central Standard Winter Luau

The former chef behind Iron Grate BBQ and the inventor of the ‘Milwaukee Rib’ is returning to the pit on Feb. 25 for a pork-centered soiree being held by Central Standard Craft Distillery. The Milwaukee-based distillery is hosting its first-ever Winter Luau at the Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, 320 E. Clybourn St. The main event for the luau will be a “parking-lot pig-toast” conducted by the capable hands of chef Aaron Patin. “When it comes to winter here in Milwaukee, late February is just the worst,” said Evan Hughes, Central Standard co-founder, in a press release. “We’re past January and the days are getting longer, but the freezing temps just linger. We wanted to do our part by throwing a parking-lot party to celebrate that the end of the cold and snow is finally in sight.” Patin was the mind behind Iron Grate BBQ, the popular and critically lauded former barbecue joint at 4125 S. Howell Ave. Iron Grate closed in late 2022, and the winter luau will be the first time Patin returns to barbecuing since he closed the restaurant, according to the distillery. “Every time I’ve BBQ-ed a whole hog at Iron Gate, we had to turn people away at the door,” Patin said.

Read the full article

The Return of Kitt’s Custard

After a several-month hiatus, Kitt’s Frozen Custard reopened in January under new ownership, bringing its popular chili dogs, burgers and sundaes back to the Capitol Heights neighborhood. Loyal customers can rest assured — the nearly 75-year-old establishment is in good hands. In fact, before Ahmad Atrash took over as owner at Kitt’s, he was one of the establishment’s biggest fans. “I used to get Kitt’s probably three, four times a week,” said Atrash, whose family owns a nearby business, causing him to frequent the neighborhood in years past. His go-to order? “Double cheeseburger, plain, just with ketchup and cheese. And fries. Oh my god, you couldn’t beat that.”

Read the full article

Sisu Cafe Offers Nordic, Finnish Fare

There’s a new café with a split personality located on S. Kinnickinnic Avenue at the north end of Bay View. You can grab breakfast or lunch to go if you’re in a rush, or, you can linger in this sun-filled room where large east and south facing windows give it a bright cheerful ambiance. Chef and owner Frank Sanchez and partner Ruben Piirainen designed the café to showcase the spare lines of Finnish décor, a look that comes off as clean, classy, and uncluttered. The menu also features several Nordic dishes, not often, if ever, seen on local menus. To keep it interesting, three nights each week, Sanchez transforms the café, and voila, Sisu Cafe turns into Sisu Steakhouse, a fine dining establishment with tablecloths, candles, live music, and a menu that lists supper club-style options, some with a Nordic twist. Chef Sanchez and Piirainen opened Sabrosa Café and Gallery on S. Howell Avenue in Bay View several years ago. It was an instant success, and today, Sanchez continues to serve Sabrosa’s delicious breakfast and lunch dishes that have earned him an enthusiastic following. At Sisu’s daytime cafe, Sanchez has expanded his repertoire thanks to Piirainen’s Scandinavian background, and his Nordic influence includes the addition of dishes like Kaalikaaryleet. This unusual entrée, cabbage rolls filled with a tangy ground beef mix, was served on mashed potatoes that were coated with lingonberry sauce. The lingonberry sauce was a tasty addition, a tart contrast to the basic mashed. The cabbage was fork-tender and the filling hinted of a flavor you would find in a tangy barbeque sauce.

Read the full article

The Counter Opens at Crossroads Collective

Grab a stool at The Counter, and you can sip a cocktail — or two or three — and freely drive home afterwards. That’s because the bar’s drinks, though complex, flavorful and intriguing, contain no alcohol. The newest addition to Crossroads Collective is named both for its setup, an intimate, four-top banquette nestled within the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., as well as its mission: to counteract the prevailing belief that non-alcoholic cocktails are inferior to their alcoholic counterparts. In creating the concept, owner Ryan Castelaz asked himself, “how do we make these drinks feel adult, not just like high-end juices?” Castelaz, who also owns the experimental Discourse Coffee, found the answer in combining astringent, tannic and botanical ingredients “in ways that create a complex profile,” resulting in a flavorful beverage that doesn’t suffer from the omission of hard liquor.

Read the full article