‘The Estate’ Will Reopen Feb. 10

Dropping 'Jazz' from its name, East Side bar returns with new look, menu and less live jazz.

After a month-long transformation, The Jazz Estate is set to reintroduce itself to the East Side on Friday, Feb. 10, with a new name and an expanded menu of imaginative craft cocktails.

Upon its return, the bar, 2423 N. Murray Ave., will be called simply The Estate, dropping “Jazz” from its name. And though it may seem that the change marks a departure from the jazz bar’s roots, owner John Dye said in fact, the opposite is true.

“It’s actually always been The Estate,” he said. “Even the original sign says The Estate, but The Jazz Estate became sort of a nickname. We want to honor the history with jazz and live music, but we also want to hit on the history of the business, the building and the space.”

As the name suggests, the cocktail lounge will be reducing its live jazz offerings moving forward, though the change won’t be forever, Dye assured customers.

“Live music will definitely be returning, but more on a limited basis,” he said. “We’re working on that for the future in a way to make it sustainable.”

He also confirmed that the establishment’s Charlie Brown Christmas program will return in December 2023.

For now, the emphasis is on the bar’s revamped and expanded menu — which incorporates more than 12 house-made syrups, reductions and distillations.

The new menu features a diverse range of more than 20 cocktails, offering something for every palate. Guests can expect all the basics, along with a selection of unique house creations featuring uncommon additions such as herbes de Provence syrup.

Old-school boilermakers, a concoction of whisky and beer, are also featured, along with several non-alcoholic cocktails.

“We spent a lot of time and thought a lot about making a varied menu and especially what would taste good for non-alcoholic selections that isn’t just super sweet juice flavors,” said Noah Witt, a bartender and cocktail connoisseur at The Estate.

One non-alcoholic option, It’s Always Sunny in MKE, is infused with flavors from house-made kola nut orgeat or syrup. A conversation with a customer about the flavor of Dr. Pepper prompted Witt to create the syrup, which he described as earthy and complex, with a subtle sweetness and bitter finish.

The Dan Seavey, an alcoholic cocktail named for a notorious Great Lakes pirate, features a savory reduction of red wine and black peppercorn, which Witt postulates would taste equally good poured over a pork chop as it does in the drink.

“With some of the cocktails, we’re trying to take an approach that is almost food-like in flavor,” he said.

In creating the new menu, Witt and fellow bartender Cam McKenzie also took steps to reduce food waste. In the past, lemons and lime peels were used for garnish, but the juice came from a bottle, Witt said.

Now, the bar uses a technique that they call “super juice,” utilizing the whole fruit for juice, while peels are dehydrated for garnishes.

As for the bar’s interior, the cozy, retro-chic design is much the same. The bar received a deep clean, as well as additional seating and several new artworks.

“The Estate is a beautiful space, and we really wanted to keep that richness and that lounge-like feeling that it’s always had,” said Dye.

When The Estate reopens Friday at 5 p.m., guests will be able to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of the updated cocktail lounge while enjoying a set from DJ Fuzzy Logic, who will be spinning from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Food carry-ins are welcome.

Those looking to kick off the weekend early can head to Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, 1579 S. 9th St. on Thursday evening for a sneak preview of select cocktails from The Estate’s new menu. The preview will take place inside the bar’s Velvet Lounge room from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., while supplies last. There is no cover charge and reservations are not accepted.

Dye, a cocktail expert and history enthusiast, also owns Bryant’s and At Random, 2501 S. Delaware Ave. The latter is also in transition. In the coming months, the aluminum and asphalt siding that has covered the building for close to 90 years will be removed. The old-fashioned tiki bar will remain open throughout the process.

Starting Feb. 10, The Estate will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Photos