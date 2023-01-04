Jazz Estate Closes For January

Venerable eastside bar and music venue closing temporarily, reopening next month with updated cocktail menu and decor.

The Jazz Estate, an eastside cocktail lounge and live music venue, is temporarily closed for the month of January to refresh its menu and decor.

The business, 2423 N. Murray Ave., is set to return next month with an expanded beverage program as well as minor enhancements to its retro-chic interior, according to owner John Dye.

“We will be back in February to reveal this incredible menu to you all, set in the same intimate, historic and thoughtfully constructed space that welcomes your perfect date night or gathering with friends,” he said in a statement.

The new menu will ramp up the creativity of the bar’s current offerings, Dye said: “We already do really great cocktails at the estate, so it’ll just be an expansion of what we have in that sense.”

He also confirmed that live music will return, in time, but urged patrons to be patient. He also offered assurance that the establishment’s Charlie Brown Christmas program will return in December 2023.

“The music is a huge part of our history, and we respect it,” Dye told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “But also, you have to sort of respond to a lot of market changes right now. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Throughout its more than four decades as a jazz venue, the Jazz Estate featured such musicians as Brian Lynch, David Hazeltine, Dan Nimmer, Joe Henderson, Cedar Walton, Red Rodney and many more.

For a thorough history of the establishment, see Michael Horne‘s 2017 bar exam.

Dye, who also owns Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge on the South Side, took ownership of the Jazz Estate in late 2015. He transformed the former “jazz dive” over the course of a year, reopening the following November as a swankier, more polished establishment — though with the same lineup of talented musical performers.

The Jazz Estate is expected to reopen Feb. 1. Keep an eye on the business’s Facebook page for updates and hours.