Chillwaukee Popsicle Business Seeks New Owners

After six years at the helm of bicycle-powered popsicle stand Chillwaukee, owners Collin Wallace and Danielle Dahl have announced plans to sell the business.

“It’s been an amazing adventure for us,” said the owners, who told Urban Milwaukee that they are stepping back from the business in order to focus on their other careers — Wallace as a carpenter and Dahl as a photographer.

“Ultimately, it was a really bittersweet decision,” said Dahl. “It’s really heartbreaking that this won’t be a part of our summers anymore, because we got so much joy and fulfillment out of just being present in the community and being part of everything that was going on,” Dahl said.

In the six years since its inception, the mobile popsicle stand has spent summers traveling all over the city, appearing at farmers markets, festivals and events such as live music at Kadish Park and NEWaukee night market. It also catered private events.

The business’s ever-changing lineup of flavors included chocolate fudge, strawberry mango and orange vanilla cream pops, as well as more unusual options such as grapefruit tarragon, roasted plum cream and bananas foster.

Wallace and Dahl shared their hope that the business will continue to grow and flourish under its new owners, while staying involved in the local scene.

“Our goal is to keep Chillwaukee a part of the community and allow someone else to take it into its next chapter,” the couple said in a statement.

All of the business’s production equipment, including popsicle machines, freezers, four custom-built popsicle trikes, umbrellas, signs and other vending and catering materials would be included in the sale, as well as recipes and market insight from the past six years.

New owners will also inherit the business’s established reputation and community connections, said Wallace and Dahl.

Wallace said that he and Dahl have not yet finalized an asking price, and plan to work with interested parties to come to an agreement.

New owners would also be responsible for finding a new commercial kitchen space to serve as a base for the business.

Interested parties can reach out to chillwaukeepops@gmail.com for more information.