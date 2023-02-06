The Return of Kitt’s Custard

Closed for years, classic custard stand reopens with new owners seeking to maintain its 1950s charm.

After a multi-year hiatus, Kitt’s Frozen Custard reopened last month under new ownership, bringing its popular chili dogs, burgers and sundaes back to the Capitol Heights neighborhood.

Loyal customers can rest assured — the nearly 75-year-old establishment is in good hands. In fact, before Ahmad Atrash took over as owner at Kitt’s, he was one of the establishment’s biggest fans.

“I used to get Kitt’s probably three, four times a week,” said Atrash, whose family owns a nearby business, causing him to frequent the neighborhood in years past.

His go-to order? “Double cheeseburger, plain, just with ketchup and cheese. And fries. Oh my god, you couldn’t beat that.”

Atrash now operates the custard stand at 7000 W. Capitol Dr. with his sister, Maryam, and his wife, Raneen Alnatsheh.

And though he is certainly passionate about the food, Atrash’s dedication to Kitt’s goes beyond the menu, as he prioritizes changes that will ensure the long-term success of the nostalgic neighborhood establishment.

When Atrash took over the place in June 2022, his first act was to fix up the aging building.

“It was very small and very crowded,” he said of the 782-square foot structure. “It took a lot of work just to get things running and functional.”

He tore down shelving and walls, creating an extra 500 square feet of usable space. He also added new tiling, replaced outdated equipment such as freezers and fryers, and fixed the electrical wiring, water pipes and sewage.

In addition to refreshing the look of the restaurant, Atrash said he is dedicated to welcoming guests with top-notch service.

“One thing I preach to the world, no matter what it comes down to and no matter what business you’re in — service is key,” Atrash said. “Service is what people look for, and that’s one thing I will guarantee all my customers is that when you come eat with our establishment, we will guarantee you service.”

For at least a few months, Kitt’s will offer an abbreviated menu in order to reduce wait time for meals, which are cooked fresh to order, said Atrash.

The current menu includes a variety of burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and sides such as french fries, chili cheese fries and onion rings. For dessert, guests can expect custard in all forms, including shakes and malts, sundaes and cones.

“We didn’t change anything, just shortened the menu,” said Atrash, who explained that the recipes are all true to the original Kitt’s. “Honestly, I just want to keep Kitt’s going for as long as possible.”

Atrash also rehired Judy, a manager who had been with Kitt’s for more than three decades, and is collaborating with previous owner, Ray Rydz.

Rydz, who is retired, put the restaurant up for sale in 2019.

“He’s trying to help us out in getting Kitt’s back up and running,” Atrash said of Rydz. “Because it’s his legacy, and I want to keep his legacy running.

Harry Kittredge and his son, John, originally opened Kitt’s in the early 1950s, making it one of Milwaukee’s oldest custard stands, among Kopp’s, Leon’s and Gilles.

Kitt’s is in its soft opening phase, and hours may be adjusted in the coming weeks. Currently, the restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Atrash said he will soon be hiring staff for the restaurant.

For more information and updates, visit the Kitt’s Facebook page.