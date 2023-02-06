New Fast Food Diner for Lisbon Avenue

A&J Grill would be takeout-only restaurant serving American food and gyros.

A new fast food restaurant serving American food and gyros is slated to open this spring at the bustling intersection of W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 76th Street.

Junaid Khan plans to open A&J Grill, a takeout-only restaurant, at 7602 W. Lisbon Ave. The proposed restaurant is across the street from Nomie’s, a gas station that Khan also owns.

Khan, who gained industry experience working at a gyro shop back in 2010, plans to serve sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings and tenders, fries and other American foods, as well as gyros.

The restaurant will not serve alcohol, and will be takeout only.

The 1,848-square-foot building most recently housed The Corner Pub, a long-standing tavern and restaurant. The business closed in 2021 when owners Dave and Diane Peschek retired.

An adjacent lot offers plenty of parking spaces for future customers.

Khan said he is not planning any alterations to the building.

At this time, he is awaiting final inspections, with hopes of opening the restaurant sometime this spring.

The proposed restaurant is located on a 22,124-square-foot corner lot in the Nash Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. According to city records, 7602 LLC is the owner of the property. Muhammad Noman Rafiq is the registered agent for the LLC.

Once open, A&J Grill plans to operate daily from 9 a.m. to midnight, according to the license application.