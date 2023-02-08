La Cocina Del Sur Opens Wednesday

The Riverwest empanada bar will welcome its first guests on Feb. 8.

In September of 2022, Pedro Tejada announced plans to open La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar, the first brick-and-mortar location for his South American-inspired food truck.

After a successful soft opening last weekend, the restaurant, 701 E. Keefe Ave., will welcome guests on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for its grand opening.

In taking over the building, which formerly housed Riverwest Filling Station, Tejada transformed the dining room and bar area into a cozy and welcoming, lounge-style space featuring antique furniture, candles and accent lighting. A tiffany blue accent wall and live tropical plants add visual interest to the room.

On opening day, diners can expect a menu featuring South American-inspired appetizers, small plates, salads and sandwiches — including dishes that fans may recognize from the food truck.

Menu items include empanadas; patacones, a savory dish of crispy, fried green plantains topped with chimichurri and crema rosa; ensalada de palmito, featuring romaine, hearts of palm, onion, avocado and other toppings served with a cotija black pepper crema; and tamales wrapped in banana leaves and served with pickled onions and cilantro.

Gluten free and vegetarian options are indicated on the menu.

A beer list features local and regional selections from Hacienda Brewing Co., and Door Country Brewing Co., as well as imports such as Modelo.

The beverage menu also features a handful of South American-inspired cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic Jarritos, Mexican Coke and a rotating juice-of-the-day.

The soon-to-open restaurant will be Tejada’s first in Milwaukee, though the experienced chef has a lifelong history in the industry. Tejada grew up helping out at his dad’s French restaurant, rising through the ranks from dishwasher to manager. He also owned a couple of coffee shops before moving to the states.

Tejada first introduced his South American concept to Milwaukee’s streets by way of an empanada food cart. He later added another cart, this time focused on arepas. In 2020, he combined the concepts into a single food truck.

The mobile operation will continue to operate alongside the new restaurant, appearing at local festivals and farmers markets in the warmer months. The truck is also available for private events.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m.

