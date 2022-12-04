Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 4th, 2022 07:00 am

1. Back in the News: Bucks Owners Continue to Cash In

Team’s value now $2.3 billion, a 5-fold increase in value in 8 years, with big help from taxpayers.

Nov 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

2. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant

Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.

Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside Historic “Red Castle” Mansion, Now For Sale

18-room Schuster Mansion in Concordia neighborhood is on auction block.

Nov 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Transportation: County Committee Backs I-94 ‘Fix at Six’

Resolution next goes to full county board. MICAH leader warns the state could be sued.

Nov 30th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

5. MKE County: New Policy Would Require County To Study Demolishing The Domes

County board considering replacing repair-focused 2016 policy after limited progress.

Dec 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

6. New Bar and Restaurant For South Side

La Playa Mariscos y Bar to serve seafood-focused menu in Clarke Square neighborhood.

Nov 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

7. Friday Photos: Downtown’s $456 Million Construction Project

Steel structure for expanded convention exhibition hall being assembled.

Nov 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

8. City Hall: Should Tent Encampment At MacArthur Square Have Bathrooms?

It’s become a hotly-debated issue at City Hall as number of tents grows.

Dec 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Riverwest Restaurant Plans ‘Huge’ Equipment Sale

Mixers, fryers, glassware and more from former Milwaukee Beer Bistro on sale Dec. 5.

Nov 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

10. Downtown Venues Announce Milwaukee Theater District

New coalition of groups and venues aims to spotlight city as arts and culture destination.

Nov 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Public Market Announces 2022 Holiday Season Festivities

 

Nov 23rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Market

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Frederick Strampe to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

 

Nov 29th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

4. Milwaukee County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Assault Material

December 1, 2022

Dec 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

5. Brewers Clubhouse Sale Scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 2-3

Annual Sale to Feature up to 80 Percent Off Merchandise and Game-Used Memorabilia

Nov 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

6. Northwestern Mutual Strengthens Milwaukee’s Cultural Scene with Nearly $3 Million in Grants

Company contributes $1.5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Powering Milwaukee Campaign

Nov 29th, 2022 by Northwestern Mutual

7. I-94 Fix-At-Six Resolution Recommended for Adoption by Milwaukee County Transportation and Transit Committee

 

Nov 29th, 2022 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

8. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

9. Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Announces Candidacy for District 9 Alderman

Former Milwaukee County Supervisor is seeking to be the voice for District 9 residents who have been without representation

Dec 2nd, 2022 by Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

10. DNR Research Scientist Named Fisheries Biologist Of The Year

 

Nov 23rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

