The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Back in the News: Bucks Owners Continue to Cash In
Team’s value now $2.3 billion, a 5-fold increase in value in 8 years, with big help from taxpayers.
Nov 28th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
2. Dining: Lebnani House a Stunning New Restaurant
Lovely light-filled interior and delicious Middle Eastern food.
Nov 26th, 2022 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside Historic “Red Castle” Mansion, Now For Sale
18-room Schuster Mansion in Concordia neighborhood is on auction block.
Nov 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Transportation: County Committee Backs I-94 ‘Fix at Six’
Resolution next goes to full county board. MICAH leader warns the state could be sued.
Nov 30th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. MKE County: New Policy Would Require County To Study Demolishing The Domes
County board considering replacing repair-focused 2016 policy after limited progress.
Dec 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
6. New Bar and Restaurant For South Side
La Playa Mariscos y Bar to serve seafood-focused menu in Clarke Square neighborhood.
Nov 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
7. Friday Photos: Downtown’s $456 Million Construction Project
Steel structure for expanded convention exhibition hall being assembled.
Nov 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: Should Tent Encampment At MacArthur Square Have Bathrooms?
It’s become a hotly-debated issue at City Hall as number of tents grows.
Dec 1st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Riverwest Restaurant Plans ‘Huge’ Equipment Sale
Mixers, fryers, glassware and more from former Milwaukee Beer Bistro on sale Dec. 5.
Nov 29th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Downtown Venues Announce Milwaukee Theater District
New coalition of groups and venues aims to spotlight city as arts and culture destination.
Nov 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Public Market Announces 2022 Holiday Season Festivities
Nov 23rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Public Market
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
4. Milwaukee County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Assault Material
December 1, 2022
Dec 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
5. Brewers Clubhouse Sale Scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 2-3
Annual Sale to Feature up to 80 Percent Off Merchandise and Game-Used Memorabilia
Nov 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. Northwestern Mutual Strengthens Milwaukee’s Cultural Scene with Nearly $3 Million in Grants
Company contributes $1.5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Powering Milwaukee Campaign
Nov 29th, 2022 by Northwestern Mutual
9. Former Milwaukee County Supervisor Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Announces Candidacy for District 9 Alderman
Former Milwaukee County Supervisor is seeking to be the voice for District 9 residents who have been without representation
Dec 2nd, 2022 by Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.
