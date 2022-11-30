Downtown Venues Announce Milwaukee Theater District

New coalition of groups and venues aims to spotlight city as arts and culture destination.

Representatives of nine downtown venues gathered at Riverside Theater Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District.

The newly-created MTD is an alliance of performing arts groups, theater venues and live entertainment organizations that aims to elevate Milwaukee’s reputation as a premier arts and cultural destination.

The group consists of the Bradley Symphony Center, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Wisconsin Center District, Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Pabst Theater, Pabst Theater Group, The Riverside Theater, Sunstone Studios, The ARC Theatre at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel and Turner Ballroom.

Also part of MTD are these performance groups: Black Arts MKE, First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

The district is also supported by Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21, United Performing Arts Fund and Visit Milwaukee.

The district has no formal boundaries or funding source, but the majority of participating venues and groups are located within several blocks of each other in the downtown area.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith joined MTD representatives for the occasion.

‘Through advocacy and cooperative marketing campaigns, the Milwaukee Theater District will drive visitation, stoke local pride and enhance the city’s reputation as a top tier arts and cultural destination,” Williams-Smith said.

The mayor added his praise and excitement for the new alliance.

“What we have here at the center of our city is a center of culture that deserves a lot more appreciation,” Mayor Johnson said. “The Milwaukee theater district is a big plus to our local economy. It generates spending and creates jobs, it helps to establish the foundation for our tourism and our hospitality industry.”

In fact, MTD venues report employing over 1,000 Milwaukeeans and still more volunteers, said Visit Milwaukee in a news release.

All together, MTD’s venues have a combined 15,000 theater seats and 2,100 annual performances, attracting two million attendees each year.

‘The Milwaukee theater district is a core part of Milwaukee’s entertainment industry, and our entertainment industry generates significant economic impact to the tune of an estimated $400 million in visitor spending each year, according to Tourism Economics,” Williams-Smith said.

The newly-formed district is a testament to Milwaukee’s “close-knit creative community,” which National Geographic specifically named in designating the city a top world city in October.

Mark Neihaus, president and CEO of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, affirmed that description, stating, "I appreciate everybody on this stage right now. We're all friends, we all work together."

“We have all these incredible assets here,” Neihaus added. “And I’m so thrilled that we are putting a stamp on it with this theater district in order to help illuminate what we already have.”

Notably absent from the group are two proposed concert venues planned for a vacant site across from Fiserv Forum. Several representatives included in MTD have been outspoken in their opposition to the upcoming venues.