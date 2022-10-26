National Geographic Names Milwaukee A Top World City

City one of only five in U.S. to make magazine's list of top 25 global destinations.

Cairo, Botswana, San Francisco and Milwaukee — what do these places all have in common? Hint: it’s not hosting the world’s largest music festival or being the birthplace of Harley-Davidson, that’s just Milwaukee.

Rather, each was selected, among 21 others, for National Geographic’s “Best of the World” list, an annual roundup of the best destinations for travel in 2023.

The city was one of 25 such places and one of just five in the US on the list, which was released Wednesday morning.

“Milwaukee has every reason to be proud of this designation. It is particularly gratifying because of the global perspective Nat Geo provides when evaluating the ‘Best of the World’,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “There is a lot to love in our city, and we should never lose sight of the fact that Milwaukee is a truly great place.”

The nature and travel magazine, which draws a monthly readership of nearly 13 million, particularly highlighted Milwaukee as a top five spot for “slow travel,” noting attractions such as the Bucks, Deer District and Harley-Davidson Museum, along with the architectural marvel of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the city’s flourishing arts scene and the ever-expanding Riverwalk.

Eve M. Hall, chair of Visit Milwaukee’s board of directors and president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, praised Visit Milwaukee’s communication team for their efforts in attaining global recognition for the city.

“It’s their job to make sure that the national media is paying attention to Milwaukee, it’s their job to make sure from all corners of the world people are considering Milwaukee for their next vacation, convention or sporting event. And as you can see, already, we’ve been doing a great job,” Hall said of the communications team.

Last summer, a National Geographic reporter embarked on a “whirlwind tour” of Milwaukee with Claire Koenig, director of communications for Visit Milwaukee.

“Claire showed him our Milwaukee. One that is beautiful, one that is diverse and bursting with amazing people and experiences,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. “That tour must have impressed and inspired him so much that he began pitching Milwaukee to National Geographic editors for their story in the months that followed.”

Though the ‘Best of the World’ distinction is a first for Milwaukee, it’s not the first time the city has been featured in the popular magazine, which printed its first issue in 1888.

One article from 2011 highlights Milwaukee as one of the best US hiking cities. Another, published in 2009, offers a tour of Bay View from two of the neighborhood’s pint-sized residents.

The National Geographic designation comes as Visit Milwaukee’s TV show, Good Things Brewing, enters post-production. The show, featuring David Caruso, will soon make its local and regional broadcast television debut.

Milwaukee’s place on the list will be heavily celebrated during the show’s commercials, said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Milwaukee.

“We need to celebrate this not just today, not just tomorrow, but every day of the year next year. And beyond,” Albrecht said.