Riverwest Restaurant Plans ‘Huge’ Equipment Sale

Mixers, fryers, glassware and more from former Milwaukee Beer Bistro on sale Dec. 5.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Restaurateur Russ Davis has owned the building at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. for nearly 20 years, but now, he said, it’s time to move on.

“I love the neighborhood and I love Riverwest, but it was time,” said Davis, who previously operated Milwaukee Beer Bistro and Rio West Cantina at the site.

In closing this chapter of his business, Davis has sold the building and plans to hold a restaurant and warehouse sale on Monday, Dec. 5 with hopes of distributing the kitchen items that were previously stored there. The sale is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.

The sale would include ovens, fryers, stainless steel prep tables, grills, flat-tops, ventilation hoods, commercial pasta equipment, mixers, food processing machines, tables, chairs, shelves and organizing racks, plates, glassware, coolers, commercial tapper systems, a compressor, air dryer, convection oven and more.

A full list of available items will be posted to escapetomilwaukee.com.

Davis said he has an approximate price in mind for each item, but would be open to offers from interested parties.

The building itself, located just west of Gordon Park, was most recently home to Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food, which leased the space from Davis. The restaurant relocated to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. last summer.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The building also acted as a commercial base kitchen for several mobile and delivery-only restaurants.

Davis said he is not yet sure what is planned for the site, but expects the 23,940-square-foot structure will be demolished and rebuilt.

Davis is also the owner of Twisted Fisherman restaurant, Hubbard Park Lodge in Shorewood and Rollie’s Tavern in Brown Deer.