Riverwest Restaurant Plans ‘Huge’ Equipment Sale
Mixers, fryers, glassware and more from former Milwaukee Beer Bistro on sale Dec. 5.
Restaurateur Russ Davis has owned the building at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. for nearly 20 years, but now, he said, it’s time to move on.
“I love the neighborhood and I love Riverwest, but it was time,” said Davis, who previously operated Milwaukee Beer Bistro and Rio West Cantina at the site.
The sale would include ovens, fryers, stainless steel prep tables, grills, flat-tops, ventilation hoods, commercial pasta equipment, mixers, food processing machines, tables, chairs, shelves and organizing racks, plates, glassware, coolers, commercial tapper systems, a compressor, air dryer, convection oven and more.
A full list of available items will be posted to escapetomilwaukee.com.
Davis said he has an approximate price in mind for each item, but would be open to offers from interested parties.
The building itself, located just west of Gordon Park, was most recently home to Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food, which leased the space from Davis. The restaurant relocated to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. last summer.
Davis said he is not yet sure what is planned for the site, but expects the 23,940-square-foot structure will be demolished and rebuilt.
Davis is also the owner of Twisted Fisherman restaurant, Hubbard Park Lodge in Shorewood and Rollie’s Tavern in Brown Deer.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.