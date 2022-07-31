Plus: A dog-loving sandwich shop for the dog days of summer.

WürstBar Will Have Stand at State Fair

WürstBar will bring a taste of Berlin street food, beer and live music to the Wisconsin State Fair. The modern German restaurant, which opened on Brady Street in 2021, will set up on the west side of the State Fair’s Central Mall at Central Avenue and Second Street for the entire run of the fair, from August 4 through 14 in West Allis. The location, across the street from the Big Slide, was too good to pass up, said co-owner Scott Schaefer. “We’ve been wanting to do the State Fair for a while,” he said. “But a location finally became available that we really liked.” Fair-goers can expect to see menu items from the Brady Street location including the Jalapeno Popper Brat, Currywurst and Schnitzel Tenders, as well as fair-specific items like Fish Fry Bombs: a mix of Atlantic cod, coleslaw and fries, packed into a ball and served with lemon vinaigrette drizzle and tartar sauce.

Cloud 9 Cereal Bar Planned for North Avenue

A new cereal bar is set to open on the north side, serving Frosted Flakes, Lucky Charms and a heaping spoonful of childhood nostalgia. Cloud 9 Cereal Bar will be a 90s-themed restaurant at 3341 W. North Ave. in the Walnut Hill neighborhood. Owner Kristina Rucker said she plans to have the restaurant open by the fall. The first-time business owner’s goal is to make customers feel like kids again, she said, but without the rules. “When you’re a kid, your parents only give you that one choice of sugar cereal,” she said. “But now you can pick whatever you want. Both cereals in one bowl or whatever the case may be.”

New Cafe Open in Brewery District

When Iran Amandah was in the planning stage of opening his first cafe, he had three goals in mind: support local businesses, give back to the community and create a long-lasting brand. After one month in business, he has already accomplished the first two and is laying a foundation for the third. Amandah opened Boiler House Cafe at the end of June. The cafe is located in the Brewery District, a section of the Westown neighborhood. It’s named for the building’s historic function of heating the water for the Pabst brewery. The cafe serves hot and iced coffee and espresso drinks using Valentine Coffee Roasters beans. A selection of teas are available, as well as signature summer drinks like lavender lemonade.

Dog-Friendly Bar, Sandwich Shop Open in Third Ward

The dog-friendly bar and sandwich shop, Riley’s Social House, recently opened its second location in the Historic Third Ward. Dog-friendly may be an understatement–with a section of the menu devoted to dog-safe items, a wall of fame for frequent furry visitors and bowls of dog biscuits in key locations, the restaurant is as committed to dogs as it is to dining. Owners John and Jess Ludwig launched the restaurant in June, just over a year after opening the flagship location in Shorewood. The space, 411 E. Menomonee St., houses two separate concepts: a sandwich shop and a bar.

New Night Club Now Open on Water Street

A new Latin nightclub is now open in the East Town neighborhood. Bodega Nightclub & Lounge, 628 N. Water St., had its soft opening May 14 and is now fully operating. The club previously operated under the name District on Water. Principally a dance club, Bodega features local DJs and hosts theme nights like “Noche en Miami” and “Como Antes: Throwback Reggaeton Party.” Cocktails, food and hookah are available in the 4,500-square-foot space, which includes a bar, dining area, dance floor and DJ platform. Bodega is a Spanish word that can mean either warehouse or wine cellar depending on context, but has become a popular term used to describe a small convenience store in an urban area, especially one located in a Spanish-speaking neighborhood.

No More Miller Time At Fiserv Forum

Looking for the champagne of beers to celebrate the next Milwaukee Bucks title? You probably won’t find it at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks formally announced Thursday that the arena and team’s exclusive beer and hard seltzer sponsor will be Anheuser-Busch and distributor Beechwood Sales & Service. Although team officials have not definitively confirmed a final drink lineup that likely means out goes Molson Coors‘ Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life and Leinenkugel’s brands from stadium taps. In comes Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, NUTRL hard seltzer and Stella Artois. A team representative said that Beechwood and the Bucks are “just starting” the process to determine a drink menu. “We’re proud to work with locally-based Beechwood and Anheuser-Busch to bring a premier experience to Bucks fans and event goers at Fiserv Forum and to visitors throughout Deer District,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin in a statement announcing the change. “This exciting partnership brings the full fan experience to Fiserv Forum and we’re thrilled to be entering a new era alongside Beechwood and Anheuser-Busch.”

City Could Close Midtown Culver’s

The Culver’s restaurant at Midtown Center, 5501 W. Fond du Lac Ave., faces an uncertain future following Thursday’s Common Council meeting. Last week, the Licenses Committee voted 3-1 to deny the renewal of its license because of the police report associated with the Capitol Heights neighborhood business. If affirmed by the full council, it would close the business. But the full council is poised to give owner Myron Smith another hearing. Alderman Mark Borkowski moved to block the renewal last week at a meeting where only three board members were present. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs abstained from the vote, noting that several aldermanic districts currently lack representation.

Miss Molly’s Owner Plans Sandwich Shop

Since opening Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop in 2017, owner Molly Sullivan married her husband, Lee Rowley and welcomed a baby, Noelle. The growing family will soon expand to a second restaurant, located just a few doors down from the first. The new restaurant, Sully’s Sandwiches, 9211 W. Center St., is slated to open in December in the same building as Miss Molly’s, 9201 W. Center St. Sullivan dreamed of opening a cafe since she was 8 years old. A trained pastry chef, she worked in cafes and fine dining restaurants throughout the Midwest and the West Coast before opening Miss Molly’s five years ago. The cafe is located on the border between Wauwatosa and Milwaukee, just a few blocks from Sullivan’s childhood home. Similar to the Miss Molly’s, the new venture would be a neighborhood spot with an emphasis on seasonal, scratch-made meals and bakery. While Miss Molly’s serves breakfast and lunch dishes, Sully’s would focus on lunch and dinner.

Vendetta Coffee Bar Opens in Walker’s Point

A new coffee spot is open in Walker’s Point, but its menu may look a little different than the average Starbucks. Vendetta Coffee Bar, 524 S. 2nd St., had its soft opening over the weekend at this new location, just over a year since its first cafe opened in Wauwatosa. At both cafes, authenticity is top of mind for Tom Orlando, who co-owns Vendetta with his son, Tommy Orlando and family friend Bill Haley. “For far too long the American coffee culture has ignored the source by stealing the terms while delivering an experience and taste that falls far short of what the words promise,” says an excerpt on the cafe’s website.

Taco John’s Planned for North Side

Pizza Hut Planned Near Former Northridge Mall

A new Pizza Hut restaurant is planned for 8301 W. Brown Deer Rd., on Milwaukee’s north side. The international franchise, which began in 1958 with a small pizza shop in Wichita, Kansas, has more than 18,000 locations around the world — 12 of them in Milwaukee. Pizza is still its main offering, but the restaurant’s menu has expanded over the years to include a range of pastas, chicken wings, breadsticks and various desserts. Here, all the restaurants are operated by the local franchisee, EYM Pizza of Wisconsin, a subsidiary of EYM Pizza (with locations in five states), which is itself a subsidiary of EYM Group (with a portfolio that includes locations in eight states for Denny’s, Burger King, Panera Bread and Kentucky Fried Chicken). EYM Pizza of Wisconsin would like to soon be managing a baker’s dozen of Pizza Huts in Milwaukee, with designs on opening a new restaurant in a building that once housed a T-Mobile.

Vietnamese Restaurant Planned for South Side

A new restaurant serving Vietnamese food is coming soon to the south side. BaoBao Cuisine would be located in the Castle Manor neighborhood, 4624 S. 27th St., and could open within three months, said co-owner Tee Nguyen. Nguyen and his wife, Tu Tran Nguyen also operate Pho Saigon in West Allis. BaoBao would be a full service restaurant with a menu similar to Pho Saigon’s, but will include additional options like boba tea, smoothies and sandwiches. Beer and wine would also be served. The owners plan to have the establishment open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

