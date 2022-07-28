Dog-Friendly Bar, Sandwich Shop Open in Third Ward

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The dog-friendly bar and sandwich shop, Riley’s Social House, recently opened its second location in the Historic Third Ward.

Dog-friendly may be an understatement–with a section of the menu devoted to dog-safe items, a wall of fame for frequent furry visitors and bowls of dog biscuits in key locations, the restaurant is as committed to dogs as it is to dining.

Owners John andlaunched the restaurant in June, just over a year after opening the flagship location in Shorewood.

The space, 411 E. Menomonee St., houses two separate concepts: a sandwich shop and a bar.

The sandwich shop offers a variety of beef, chicken and vegetarian sandwiches, plus salads, sides and desserts. The menu features more than two dozen sandwich options including Terrible City, a beef tenderloin steak sandwich topped with cheese, onion, beer cheese, dill pickle potato chips and slaw, and Nash Hot Cauli, a spicy combination of roasted cauliflower, slaw and homemade dill pickles. The sandwich shop is takeout only (and “humans only”), but you can eat your food at the bar or on the patio. A door directly into Riley’s Sandwich Company space is located at 148 N. Milwaukee St.

For hungry dogs, employees carry treat pouches for quick snacking. Or, order from the designated pup-friendly section of the menu, which includes chicken and vegetables cooked sous vide and Riley’s Frozen Treat, a sweet-and-salty combination of beef stock, banana and peanut butter.

On the bar side, sangria, mimosa and wine are available by the glass or bottle, as well as 24 tap lines showcasing local brews. Leashed dogs are welcome inside the bar area or outside on the patio, located adjacent to a grassy parklet.

The bar area is the site of events including an upcoming birthday pop up in collaboration with Milwaukee Dog Club and an event in collaboration with local artist Rachal Duggan. More information about upcoming events can be found on the business’s Instagram page.

Both the sandwich shop and the bar are cashless. Food can be ordered at kiosks in the bar or online at rileysandwich.com

Riley’s Social house is open in the space that formerly held Fitness Together, a personal training studio. The owners fully renovated the 2,174-square-foot space, including a full kitchen buildout.

Riley’s is located in the first-floor retail space in the Gaslight Lofts, a five-story apartment building. Other retailers in the structure include Archambeaus hair salon and Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery store slated to open this fall.

Riley’s Social House is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (the kitchen closes at 9) and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.