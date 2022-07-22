Pizza Hut Planned for Northridge

Would be the 13th location in Milwaukee.

A new Pizza Hut restaurant is planned for 8301 W. Brown Deer Rd., on Milwaukee’s north side.

The international franchise, which began in 1958 with a small pizza shop in Wichita, Kansas, has more than 18,000 locations around the world — 12 of them in Milwaukee. Pizza is still its main offering, but the restaurant’s menu has expanded over the years to include a range of pastas, chicken wings, breadsticks and various desserts.

Here, all the restaurants are operated by the local franchisee, EYM Pizza of Wisconsin, a subsidiary of EYM Pizza (with locations in five states), which is itself a subsidiary of EYM Group (with a portfolio that includes locations in eight states for Denny’s, Burger King, Panera Bread and Kentucky Fried Chicken).

EYM Pizza of Wisconsin would like to soon be managing a bakers dozen of Pizza Huts in Milwaukee, with designs on opening a new restaurant in a building that once housed a T-Mobile.

According to city assessment records, EYM Pizza bought the building, which contains 1,837 square feet of space, for $385,000 in January.

Permits filed with the city indicate that the space would require $250,000 in construction costs, which would include building alterations and parking lot repair. Jose Martinez is listed as the architect for the project.

The .43-acre property was constructed in 1980 and sits in a commercial center near the busy intersection of W. Brown Deer Rd. and N. 76th St. and not far from the long-abandoned Northridge Mall.