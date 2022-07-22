Sophie Bolich

Pizza Hut Planned for Northridge

Would be the 13th location in Milwaukee.

By - Jul 22nd, 2022 04:04 pm
Pizza Hut Pepperoni and Hawaiian pizza. Photo by flickr user Krista. (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Pizza Hut Pepperoni and Hawaiian pizza. Photo by flickr user Krista. (CC BY 2.0)

A new Pizza Hut restaurant is planned for 8301 W. Brown Deer Rd., on Milwaukee’s north side.

The international franchise, which began in 1958 with a small pizza shop in Wichita, Kansas, has more than 18,000 locations around the world — 12 of them in Milwaukee. Pizza is still its main offering, but the restaurant’s menu has expanded over the years to include a range of pastas, chicken wings, breadsticks and various desserts.

Here, all the restaurants are operated by the local franchisee, EYM Pizza of Wisconsin, a subsidiary of EYM Pizza (with locations in five states), which is itself a subsidiary of EYM Group (with a portfolio that includes locations in eight states for Denny’s, Burger King, Panera Bread and Kentucky Fried Chicken).

EYM Pizza of Wisconsin would like to soon be managing a bakers dozen of Pizza Huts in Milwaukee, with designs on opening a new restaurant in a building that once housed a T-Mobile.

According to city assessment records, EYM Pizza bought the building, which contains 1,837 square feet of space, for $385,000 in January.

Permits filed with the city indicate that the space would require $250,000 in construction costs, which would include building alterations and parking lot repair. Jose Martinez is listed as the architect for the project.

The .43-acre property was constructed in 1980 and sits in a commercial center near the busy intersection of W. Brown Deer Rd. and N. 76th St. and not far from the long-abandoned Northridge Mall.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us