Taco John’s Planned for North Side

The fast food chain that claims to have popularized the phrase "Taco Tuesday" is planning its first Milwaukee location.

A new Taco John’s restaurant is in the works for Milwaukee’s Buchel Park neighborhood.

The location, 7630 W. Good Hope Rd., would be the first in the city. In May, the Mexican-inspired fast food chain announced its plan to add 10 to 12 restaurants in the Milwaukee area over the next several years.

Taco John’s reports operating or franchising nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states, mostly concentrated in the Midwest. Wisconsin currently has 30 Taco John’s locations, with Waukesha having the closest location to Milwaukee.

An existing structure will be demolished to make way for a new one-story building with 2,440 square feet of space for the restaurant, based on permits filed with the city. Excel Engineering is the architecture firm hired for the project, which will need special approval to incorporate a drive-through window.

Yen Ching, a Chinese restaurant, formerly occupied the existing structure. Constructed in 1978, the building resembles traditional Chinese architecture.

The new restaurant would be located in a commercial development area in close proximity to numerous other fast food chains including Culver’s, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. A Pick N’ Save grocery store is located across the street.

City assessment records indicate that the building is currently owned by 3300 LLC, Ashraf Khaled is listed as the registered agent for the LLC, which is also associated with the chain restaurant NYPD (New York Pizza Delivery).

The restaurant is not proposed to open anytime soon, but once open, Taco John’s would have daily hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.