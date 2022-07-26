Vendetta Coffee Bar Opens in Walker’s Point

Second location of Italian-style cafe with authentic espresso drinks, tea, alcohol and food.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new coffee spot is open in Walker’s Point, but its menu may look a little different than the average Starbucks.

Vendetta Coffee Bar, 524 S. 2nd St., had its soft opening over the weekend at this new location, just over a year since its first cafe opened in Wauwatosa.

At both cafes, authenticity is top of mind for, who co-owns Vendetta with his son,and family friend

“For far too long the American coffee culture has ignored the source by stealing the terms while delivering an experience and taste that falls far short of what the words promise,” says an excerpt on the cafe’s website.

Visitors at Vendetta, an Italian word for vengeance, can expect to see familiar favorites like cappuccino and americano alongside lesser-known drinks like macchiatone, with 1/2 espresso, 1/4 milk and 1/4 froth, or the decadent marocchino: 1/2 espresso, 1/2 soft whipped cream in a chocolate hazelnut lined cup with dark chocolate shavings.

In addition to a full range of iced and hot coffee, Vendetta offers Rishi tea, fruit juice, San Pellegrino sodas, San Benedetto iced teas, beer, wine and spritzes. To eat, a variety of Italian pastries, various flavors of focaccia and paninis are available.

Vendetta opened in the 2,697-square-foot space that was previously The Carriage House, an event venue, and Movida , which now operates out of Hotel Madrid down the street. Located beneath the second floor space for Milwaukee Candle Co. , the new cafe features exposed cream brick, warm-toned wood and marble tables.

The building itself, built in 1894, originally functioned as a warehouse for Geo. Grady & Bros. Carriage Factory. Over the past decade, the structure has housed several different cafe renditions before Movida opened in 2014.

The cafe was open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for its soft opening, but has not yet listed future hours. The Wauwatosa location, 7613 W. State St., is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.