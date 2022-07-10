The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: 31-Story Third Ward Tower Developer Applies For Construction Permits
Hines planning fall groundbreaking at 333 N. Water St.
Jul 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Local Investor Buys Ma Baensch Building
Group also purchased former Miller Brewing building at Bartlett and Irving.
Jul 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Car-Lite East Side Building Wins Approval
Modern building would embody urbanism principles of those built 100 years before it.
Jul 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Launching Homemade Aircraft Into Lake Michigan
Meet the teams competing in Milwaukee’s First Flugtag, sponsored by Red Bull.
Jul 5th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Ruth Foundation a National Player
Late Ruth Kohler’s newly born, Milwaukee-based, $440 million Ruth Foundation for Arts the biggest of its kind in U.S.
Jul 2nd, 2022 by Michael Horne
6. Nashville RNC Contract Withdrawn
The lone city competing with Milwaukee for convention struggling to pass host agreement.
Jul 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Gordo Burger Will Become Dessert Shop
The restaurant will transform into a late-night dessert shop featuring bubble waffles, pancakes, milkshakes and more.
Jul 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Million-Dollar Childcare Center Filling Vacant School
Tashawana Green opening new facility in Sherman Park with backing of Northwest Side CDC.
Jul 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: What’s That Big, New Tower at The Port?
Largest port investment in 60 years is beginning to materialize. See it from the Hoan Bridge.
Jul 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. How To Travel To Summerfest Without A Car
9 options for getting to the Big Gig.
Jun 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Summerfest Weekend 3 July 7-9 Stacked Lineup Includes Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Charli XCX, The Black Crowes, Death Cab for Cutie, John Fogerty, Boys II Men, and more
Fans Have Chance to Win $1 MILLION During BIG WIN on July 9
Jul 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
3. 4th of July fireworks in Milwaukee are out of control
Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski July 5, 2022
Jul 5th, 2022 by Ald. Mark Borkowski
4. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court
Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges
10. 3rd Annual Frida Fest returns this weekend
Jul 7th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 3rd, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 26th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 19th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee