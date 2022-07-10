Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 10th, 2022 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: 31-Story Third Ward Tower Developer Applies For Construction Permits

Hines planning fall groundbreaking at 333 N. Water St.

Jul 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Local Investor Buys Ma Baensch Building

Group also purchased former Miller Brewing building at Bartlett and Irving.

Jul 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Car-Lite East Side Building Wins Approval

Modern building would embody urbanism principles of those built 100 years before it.

Jul 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Launching Homemade Aircraft Into Lake Michigan

Meet the teams competing in Milwaukee’s First Flugtag, sponsored by Red Bull.

Jul 5th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

New Ruth Foundation a National Player

Late Ruth Kohler’s newly born, Milwaukee-based, $440 million Ruth Foundation for Arts the biggest of its kind in U.S.

Jul 2nd, 2022 by Michael Horne

Nashville RNC Contract Withdrawn

The lone city competing with Milwaukee for convention struggling to pass host agreement.

Jul 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Gordo Burger Will Become Dessert Shop

The restaurant will transform into a late-night dessert shop featuring bubble waffles, pancakes, milkshakes and more.

Jul 6th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Million-Dollar Childcare Center Filling Vacant School

Tashawana Green opening new facility in Sherman Park with backing of Northwest Side CDC.

Jul 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: What’s That Big, New Tower at The Port?

Largest port investment in 60 years is beginning to materialize. See it from the Hoan Bridge.

Jul 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

How To Travel To Summerfest Without A Car

9 options for getting to the Big Gig.

Jun 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Summerfest Weekend 3 July 7-9 Stacked Lineup Includes Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Charli XCX, The Black Crowes, Death Cab for Cutie, John Fogerty, Boys II Men, and more

Fans Have Chance to Win $1 MILLION During BIG WIN on July 9

Jul 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Three Spectacular, Rarely Seen Private Gardens in Milwaukee County Will Be Open to the Public July 30-31

Jul 1st, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club

4th of July fireworks in Milwaukee are out of control

Statement of Alderman Mark A. Borkowski July 5, 2022

Jul 5th, 2022 by Ald. Mark Borkowski

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Licenses revoked for two Milwaukee wholesale dealers

Jul 1st, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Anna Hodges Announces Campaign for Clerk of Circuit Court

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Anna Hodges

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

3rd Annual Frida Fest returns this weekend

Jul 7th, 2022 by Ald. Scott Spiker

