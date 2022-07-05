Nashville RNC Contract Withdrawn

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention got a boost Tuesday evening.

A proposal before the 40-member Nashville Metro Council, the city’s legislative body, to approve a contract to host the convention was withdrawn by its sponsors. The city’s newspaper, The Tennessean, reported that the legislation would be reworked, but that it couldn’t be approved in time for the Aug. 5 Republican National Committee meeting where the party is expected to announce the host city.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved its version of the contract on June 3 after a number of council members initially balked. A council committee initially approved an amendment that would have required a $6 million contribution. A slightly-revised Milwaukee agreement requires the host committee “engage in a good faith effort” to make a financial contribution to the city.

The Milwaukee host committee also imposed a deadline on the council members to get a deal done. Gerard Randall, head of the host committee, said the RNC was asking for the city deal to be approved by June 3, a claim that drew opposition from some council members. The Nashville media has never reported such a demand being made of the Tennessee city.

The host committee is responsible for raising more than $50 million to host the convention. The security costs of the convention, approximately $50 million, are to be entirely covered by a federal grant. The city contract approval is required to get the grant.

Similar to Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention agreement, the city-RNC agreement requires Milwaukee to coordinate a number of security patrols and escorts, provide safes or other secured containers for storage, create a free speech protest area, provide a network for security cameras, maintain free streetcar service and broadcast the convention on the City Channel (online and on channel 25). It also prohibits the city from selling virtually all convention merchandise and indemnified the committee from the city (and vice versa). The city must also work to secure parking for no less than 350 buses and 2,500 vehicles during the convention.