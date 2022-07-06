Gordo Burger Will Become Dessert Shop

The restaurant will transform into a late-night dessert shop featuring bubble waffles, pancakes, milkshakes and more.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gordo Burger is closing, but the same owner will open a new restaurant in its place.

Owner Mohammed “Mo” Gordo is partnering with his cousins, Bilal Hussein, Omar Daher and Suhib Badwan to revamp the specialty burger spot into a late-night dessert shop, Gordo’s Bubble Waffles and More.

The shop, 2301 S. Howell Ave., will serve bubble waffles, mini pancakes and extravagant milkshakes topped with waffle pieces, cereal and candy bars, according to Hussein.

“We like to eat exotically,” Hussein said about the inspiration for the menu. “So we just sat down one day and decided to put together the best menu possible.”

Gordo said he decided to transform the restaurant because he wanted to bring something more energetic to the community and offer foods that most people have never seen before.

“Honestly, we always dreamed of something like this,” Hussein said. “Like I said, we’re big eaters.”

The four co-owners are working on small renovations, mostly interior design and repairs. The cousins are repainting the space to create a colorful, high-energy environment, Hussein said.

Renovations are expected to wrap up within a week or two, Hussain said. After that, it will be open daily with hours from noon to midnight.

Gordo Burger opened in 2020 and last renewed its food and beverage license in November 2021. The new restaurant would operate under the same license.

The 5,867 square foot space was formerly occupied by Little Duck Kitchen & Catering, a catering space run by the owners of Odd Duck. Despite its high traffic location in the heart of Bay View, the space has had a high turnover. Since 2008, it has housed numerous restaurants including Hello Falafel, Lombardi’s, Strada Pizza, Mr. WEBO’s, Guanajuato Restaurant (which relocated to just down the street at 2317 S. Howell Ave.) and Taqueria Azteca.