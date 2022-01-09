The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Homes Lose Historic Protection
Temporary designation has expired for seven puddlers’ cottages. No plans to raze any of them.
Jan 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: House Saved, Moved Nearly 2 Miles
Once an apartment above a steakhouse, it’s now a single-family home on Howell Ave.
Jan 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Liberal Talk Coming to Waukesha
Mike Crute’s new talk radio station, WAUK 540 AM, will compete with local right-wing talkers.
Jan 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
4. Milwaukee Restaurants Requiring Vaccine Proof
Two restaurants recently announced strict vaccine requirements.
Jan 3rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
5. Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks
More than 1% of all Milwaukee residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Jan 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
7. Murphy’s Law: Why Is Summerfest Helping Live Nation?
National ‘monopoly’ company’s proposed music halls in Third Ward target local companies.
Jan 4th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. BC Modern Store Moving To Bay View
Mid-Century Modern resale shop finds a Mid-Century Modern home.
Jan 4th, 2022 by Angeline Terry
9. Op Ed: The 10 Worst Politicians of 2021
The competition was really stiff this year, but here are the very worst.
Dec 29th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Second Mass Timber Tower Advances
Developer buys site for 15-floor apartment building, would replace warehouse along Milwaukee River.
Jan 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Statement on homicide of 16-year-old Burger King worker
Alderman Khalif J. Rainey January 3, 2022
Jan 3rd, 2022 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
3. Milwaukee Mayor Johnson’s Statement on New Year’s Day Violence
Jan 1st, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. Governor Evers and DHS Urge Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon
Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers
Jan 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
10. Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer
Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS
