The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 9th, 2022 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Homes Lose Historic Protection

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Homes Lose Historic Protection

Temporary designation has expired for seven puddlers’ cottages. No plans to raze any of them.

Jan 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: House Saved, Moved Nearly 2 Miles

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: House Saved, Moved Nearly 2 Miles

Once an apartment above a steakhouse, it’s now a single-family home on Howell Ave.

Jan 5th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Liberal Talk Coming to Waukesha

3. Murphy’s Law: Liberal Talk Coming to Waukesha

Mike Crute’s new talk radio station, WAUK 540 AM, will compete with local right-wing talkers.

Jan 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Restaurants Requiring Vaccine Proof

4. Milwaukee Restaurants Requiring Vaccine Proof

Two restaurants recently announced strict vaccine requirements.

Jan 3rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks

5. Milwaukee Giving Away Free N95/KN95 Masks

More than 1% of all Milwaukee residents tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Jan 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

6. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Murphy’s Law: Why Is Summerfest Helping Live Nation?

7. Murphy’s Law: Why Is Summerfest Helping Live Nation?

National ‘monopoly’ company’s proposed music halls in Third Ward target local companies.

Jan 4th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

BC Modern Store Moving To Bay View

8. BC Modern Store Moving To Bay View

Mid-Century Modern resale shop finds a Mid-Century Modern home.

Jan 4th, 2022 by Angeline Terry

Op Ed: The 10 Worst Politicians of 2021

9. Op Ed: The 10 Worst Politicians of 2021

The competition was really stiff this year, but here are the very worst.

Dec 29th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz

Eyes on Milwaukee: Second Mass Timber Tower Advances

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Second Mass Timber Tower Advances

Developer buys site for 15-floor apartment building, would replace warehouse along Milwaukee River.

Jan 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Wisconsin Doctor Slams Sen. Ron Johnson for Latest Outrageous Attack on COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Promotion of Infection is Deadly

1. Wisconsin Doctor Slams Sen. Ron Johnson for Latest Outrageous Attack on COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Promotion of Infection is Deadly

 

Jan 4th, 2022 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Statement on homicide of 16-year-old Burger King worker

2. Statement on homicide of 16-year-old Burger King worker

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey January 3, 2022

Jan 3rd, 2022 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Milwaukee Mayor Johnson’s Statement on New Year’s Day Violence

3. Milwaukee Mayor Johnson’s Statement on New Year’s Day Violence

 

Jan 1st, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Last Night’s Tragic Killing of a Teenager

4. Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Last Night’s Tragic Killing of a Teenager

 

Jan 3rd, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Governor Evers and DHS Urge Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

6. Governor Evers and DHS Urge Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers

Jan 4th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Homicide at Burger King

7. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Homicide at Burger King

 

Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Fitzgerald Joins Colleagues in Opposition to Biden Vaccine Mandate in Upcoming Supreme Court Case

8. Fitzgerald Joins Colleagues in Opposition to Biden Vaccine Mandate in Upcoming Supreme Court Case

 

Jan 5th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

One Year After January 6th Insurrection, Wisconsinites Haven’t Forgotten Ron Johnson’s Dangerous Efforts to Undermine U.S. Democracy

9. One Year After January 6th Insurrection, Wisconsinites Haven’t Forgotten Ron Johnson’s Dangerous Efforts to Undermine U.S. Democracy

 

Jan 6th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

10. Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

 

Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS

