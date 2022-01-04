BC Modern Store Moving To Bay View
Mid-Century Modern resale shop finds a Mid-Century Modern home.
BC Modern, a vintage shop focused on mid-century modern items, plans to relocate to a larger space at 3114-3116 S. Chase Ave. in Bay View.
The original shop opened in 2015 at 908 S. 5th St.
Lewis plans on making several changes to the building, including adding a 1950s-style candy shop and a recording studio. Constructed in 1968, the building itself already has mid-century modern design elements.
“The last 18 months or so I’ve been spending a lot of time on YouTube and TikTok,” Lewis said, “so I’m like, okay, I need to start to tell my story more, so that’s why I want to do that in the building.”
“I don’t buy stuff just because I can make money,” Lewis said. “I fill my story full of stuff that I like personally.”
Lewis started the business as We Bay Auctions in 2005, offering eBay consignment services to local businesses. In 2011, the business expanded into Brew City Auctions & Estate Sales, an auction company that offers liquidation services to estate owners and businesses. Some store inventory for BC Modern comes from Brew City Auctions.
“That’s how I keep BC Modern full of really cool stuff: by buying it directly from homes,” Lewis said.
Once home to a financial institution, the Chase Ave. building also housed the Gluten-Free Trading Company. The specialty grocer closed in 2014 and more recently the 4,783-square-foot building was home to Vineyard Milwaukee Church.
Gluten-Free Trading Company owners John Shaw and Linda Kramer purchased the property in 1988 and sold it to BC Modern LLC on Dec. 3, 2021 for $185,000.
Lewis is planning on opening the Bay View location in August. The current BC Modern location in Walker’s Point is open for in-person shopping the last weekend of every month from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Photos
