BC Modern Store Moving To Bay View

BC Modern, a vintage shop focused on mid-century modern items, plans to relocate to a larger space at 3114-3116 S. Chase Ave. in Bay View.

The original shop opened in 2015 at 908 S. 5th St.

“It’s basically twice the size of what I have in Walker’s Point, and it’s two floors instead of one,” said Eric Lewis, owner of BC Modern, in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.

Lewis plans on making several changes to the building, including adding a 1950s-style candy shop and a recording studio. Constructed in 1968, the building itself already has mid-century modern design elements.

“The last 18 months or so I’ve been spending a lot of time on YouTube and TikTok,” Lewis said, “so I’m like, okay, I need to start to tell my story more, so that’s why I want to do that in the building.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee best vintage shop in Wisconsin by Apartment Therapy Magazine. It is also a finalist in the Shepherd Express 2021 Best of Milwaukee awards in the categories “best vintage shop” and “best antique store.”

“I don’t buy stuff just because I can make money,” Lewis said. “I fill my story full of stuff that I like personally.”

Lewis started the business as We Bay Auctions in 2005, offering eBay consignment services to local businesses. In 2011, the business expanded into Brew City Auctions & Estate Sales, an auction company that offers liquidation services to estate owners and businesses. Some store inventory for BC Modern comes from Brew City Auctions.

“That’s how I keep BC Modern full of really cool stuff: by buying it directly from homes,” Lewis said.

BC Modern’s upcoming move is reminiscent of Ormson Supply Co’s move from Walker’s Point to Bay View in 2020. That shop, which was previously known as Brew City Salvage, also specializes in mid-century modern items.

Once home to a financial institution, the Chase Ave. building also housed the Gluten-Free Trading Company. The specialty grocer closed in 2014 and more recently the 4,783-square-foot building was home to Vineyard Milwaukee Church.

Gluten-Free Trading Company owners John Shaw and Linda Kramer purchased the property in 1988 and sold it to BC Modern LLC on Dec. 3, 2021 for $185,000.

Lewis is planning on opening the Bay View location in August. The current BC Modern location in Walker’s Point is open for in-person shopping the last weekend of every month from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

