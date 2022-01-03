Milwaukee Restaurants Requiring Vaccine Proof
Two restaurants recently announced strict vaccine requirements.
As the latest surge in COVID-19 continues, Milwaukee restaurants are beginning to enact strict vaccination requirements for patrons.
Odd Duck, a Bay View restaurant at 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. that specializes in small plates, and Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, a Brewers Hill brunch spot at 234 E. Vine St., both recently announced they were joining the list of Milwaukee establishments requiring vaccination for their patrons.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 2, Odd Duck said it was implementing new policies to “mitigate the risk to our staff and guests as we return to service this week.” The restaurant is requiring a proof of vaccination and an ID to verify it, saying “Our staff has already been required to be fully vaccinated to protect you, we are simply asking for the same in return during this surge.”
In their announcement, the restaurant said, “To be clear, we completely respect your decision to take your business elsewhere if you disagree. We are not looking to argue, simply to inform you of our policies.’
Uncle Wolfie’s has a similar policy, but took it a step further, requiring a booster shot if the second dose is more than six months old. The restaurant said on Facebook, “Best way to keep staff from getting sick is to keep them away from situations where sickness is most likely to be spread.”
Many Milwaukee performing arts groups, as well as entertainment venues like those operated by the Pabst Theater Group have instituted vaccine mandates, but they also accept a recent negative COVID-19 test. Bounce Milwaukee was among the first Milwaukee establishments to institute a vaccine requirement and also accepts a recent negative COVID-19 test.
