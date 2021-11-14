Cost of ambitious project now $105 million. Plus: A recap of the week's real estate news.

The ThriveOn King project, a conversion of the former Schuster’s department store into apartments and office space, is moving forward, but at a much greater cost.

By Nov. 2019, the Common Council approved a $12.6 million tax incremental financing subsidy to support what was then a $84.5 million project.

In Sept. 2020, project partners announced a new name, ThriveOn Collaboration, for the historic 400,000-square-foot complex and surrounding neighborhood engagement effort and that things were still on track for a 2022 opening. “Hopefully January 2022,” said Royal Capital president Kevin Newell.

Then in January, the partners announced a final building name, ThriveOn King, as part of the larger “collaboration,” and that construction would begin in the coming weeks. “We are going to walk and chew gum,” said Newell.

But construction never started.

Now a revised term sheet is back before the City of Milwaukee, with a higher project cost and new start date.

The development has grown from $84.5 million to $105 million. The funding sources include $48.5 million from commercial loans, $22.5 million from historic preservation tax credits, $12.6 million from the TIF district, $9.4 million from low-income housing tax credits, $8.5 million in developer equity and $3.5 million as a deferred developer fee.

The city’s contribution, which comes as a developer-financed TIF that functions effectively as a property-tax rebate, remains unchanged. But all of the other amounts have grown, reflecting revised plans and increasing construction costs.

A key driver of the cost change is the increased number of apartments. The original plan called for 77 apartments, with 53 set aside at below-market rates. The new plan calls for 89 apartments, with 74 set aside at below-market rates.

Specific units would be aside for individuals making below 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% of the area median income. Through the low-income housing tax credit program, those rents are capped at 30% of household income for each income threshold.

The revised term sheet also has a new start-by date: Feb. 28, 2022. Construction must be substantially complete by June 30, 2023 to access the TIF support.

The term sheet lists 100,000 square feet of office space, down from 131,000, and 50,000 square feet of early childhood education and community use space, up from 10,000. GMF and MCW have conducted a sustained collaboration with area residents to envision what uses they would like to see in the complex.

The council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee will review the revised term sheet on Tuesday and the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee on Thursday. The full council will also need to sign off on the change.

The city’s contribution to the project would come after the development team has first expended the funds. Following completion of the project, the city’s liability will start to accrue interest at 5.5% per year for up to 25 years. It is during that period that the development team would be repaid in an amount not to exceed the property taxes it pays.

Consistent with the earlier agreement, the $12.6 million would grow to $15 million in the event the property is assessed for at least $45 million.

In exchange for the city support, the project will be required to have 40% of its construction work hours performed by unemployed or underemployed city residents, spend 25% of its construction budget and supply budget and 18% of its professional services budget with Small Business Enterprises, and comply with the Anti-Displacement Neighborhood Preference Policy that sets aside units for area residents experiencing displacement.

The oldest building in the complex was built in 1907 as a home for Schuster’s Department Store and expanded many times. The Gimbels chain acquired Schuster’s in 1961 and operated the store until 1969. It was used as a warehouse by Gimbels (which eventually went out of business) until 1992 according to city records. It was then acquired by CH Coakley. which used the building for storage and office space. Many of the former department store fixtures, including escalators, can still be found in the building.

Much of the 112-year-old complex’s facade has been clad in metal paneling for almost three decades, hiding the department store’s historic facade. A portion of it was exposed in 2015 to assess its condition, with encouraging results.

A new parking garage would be constructed on the southwest corner of the block with approximately 315 stalls. Loading docks would be demolished along N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. creating a new, open-air entry area.

Included in the deal is a warehouse located across the street from the building at 2212-2228 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. Royal Capital would redevelop that property as a “wellness” facility according to a 2019 site plan.

The development team purchased the buildings in Dec. 2020 from Coakley for $9.24 million.

March 2019 Unveiling

2015 Facade Exposure

Renderings and Site Plans

