Barrett Confirmation Hearing Set for Tuesday
If Mayor Tom Barrett is quickly confirmed, mayoral election would occur alongside Spring elections.
Mayor Tom Barrett‘s pending appointment to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg could be moving forward.
Barrett missed the Wisconsin Center groundbreaking Thursday because he was in Washington D.C. meeting with Republican U.S. Senate staffers. It appears it was a fruitful meeting.
His appointment, first announced Aug. 25 by President Joe Biden, previously appeared to be stalled alongside dozens of others as Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) engaged Biden in a proxy war over a Russian gas pipeline.
Cruz, alongside Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), serves on the committee before which Barrett will appear. The committee is chaired by Bob Mendez (D-New Jersey), with whom Barrett served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 through 2003.
But a vote on the nomination has not been scheduled.
Barrett, 67, has served as Milwaukee mayor since 2004 and is the longest-serving big-city mayor in the country. He was re-elected four times, most recently in April 2020.
Luxembourg is a sovereign nation led by a monarch, the grand duke. It also has a parliament led by a prime minister. The official language of the country is Luxembourgish, along with administrative languages of German and French.
The ambassador post is currently held by Casey Mace, the embassy’s charge d’affaires (chief of mission). Mace took on the caretaker role after appointed ambassador Randy Evans stepped down following the end of President Donald Trump‘s term in January.
Special Election Timeline
Barrett’s nomination moving forward would set in motion a series of events in Milwaukee.
If and when Barrett steps down, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson would become acting mayor until a special election is called. He would not have to resign from his council seat to become acting mayor, but could not vote during the time he is acting mayor.
Put simply, if Barrett resigns and the council calls a special election between Nov. 15 and Dec. 28, the special election would take place alongside the non-partisan spring elections. That would save the city the approximately $350,000 cost of staging a standalone election said Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg earlier this month.
A primary would be held Feb. 15 and a general election April 5. The position is non-partisan.
Johnson was the first to file for the race. Sheriff Earnell Lucas is also running, as is current alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and former alderman Robert Donovan. Other candidates that have filed include entrepreneur and Swarmm Events founder Michael Sampson, activist and former aldermanic candidate Nicholas McVey and Sheila Conley-Patterson.
The winner of the special election would not get a full four-year term, but instead the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in April 2024.
More about the Resignation of Tom Barrett
- City Hall: Barrett Confirmation Hearing Set for Tuesday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2021
- Barrett Ambassador Confirmation Stalled in Senate - Corri Hess - Oct 20th, 2021
- City Hall: Marina Dimitrijevic is Officially Running For Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 18th, 2021
- Murphy’s Law: Mayor’s Race Looks Like a Wild One - Bruce Murphy - Aug 30th, 2021
- City Hall: Donovan, Taylor Eyeing Mayoral Runs - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2021
- County Executive Crowley Congratulates Mayor Tom Barrett on Nomination as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg - County Executive David Crowley - Aug 25th, 2021
- Statement on the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett as Ambassador to Luxembourg - Common Council President Cavalier Johnson - Aug 25th, 2021
- Barrett Will Become Ambassador to Luxembourg - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 25th, 2021
Read more about Resignation of Tom Barrett here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
City Hall
-
Tearman Spencer Adds Media To List Of Those Inhibiting HimOct 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Committee Recommends Few Budget AmendmentsOct 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Faces Shortage of Garbage Truck, Snowplow DriversOct 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Leave a Reply
You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.
Join now and cancel anytime.
If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.
Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us