Tom Barrett Presents Credentials To Grand Duke, Assumes Ambassadorship

Former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett completed the final act to become U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

On Thursday, Barrett presented his diplomatic credentials to the His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City.

Barrett, in a picture shared by the embassy, did so while wearing a tuxedo. He was accompanied by his wife. The couple arrived in the country on Jan. 28.

“From the west side of Milwaukee to the Grand Ducal Palace, I am tremendously honored and excited to start my next chapter here in Luxembourg as the U.S. Ambassador,” said Barrett in a statement. “I am excited to build on the strong relationship our two countries share, which I have already experienced in my home state of Wisconsin – a place with a very special connection to Luxembourg. I look forward to working together as close partners to advance our shared priorities on human rights and climate change, expand our collaboration in finance and space, and to defend our common values as NATO allies. My wife Kris and I are especially eager to meet and connect with Luxembourgers across this small but truly grand country.”

One of the issues that came up during Barrett’s U.S. Senate confirmation was Luxembourg’s growing relationship with China. And that relationship appears to have expanded since Barrett was confirmed in mid-December. Last week, Grand Duke Henri formally met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and expressed support for China’s Belt and Road trade initiative that has drawn U.S. concern.

Henri was back in the country to accept Barrett and four other ambassadors. Luxembourg accepted new ambassadors from Namibia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Georgia in addition to the United States.

Barrett resigned as mayor on Dec. 22 and took his oath as ambassador on Dec. 23. But the long-term mayor said he didn’t expect to immediately head to Luxembourg, noting he had additional U.S. State Department training to undergo.

The ambassador lives in the Dolibois House in Luxembourg City, which is collocated with the embassy. The mansion was completed in 1922. It was the German embassy prior to World War II and was used by the German army to govern Luxembourg during the war. After the U.S. liberated the country, it was used as a barracks briefly before being purchased for use as an embassy.

As is customary with presidential appointees, Barrett’s term is expected to conclude at the expiration of President Joe Biden‘s first time in January 2025.