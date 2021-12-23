Primary will be Feb. 15, at least an eight-way race is expected.

It’s official. A special election to serve as the Mayor of Milwaukee will occur this spring.

The Milwaukee Common Council met virtually Thursday morning to call the race. After Mayor Tom Barrett resigned Wednesday, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson automatically became acting mayor and, under state law, the council needed to call a special election “as promptly as possible.”

A primary election will be held Feb. 15 and a general election April 5. The primary would only be held if three or more candidates submit the necessary signatures to appear on the ballot.

The race is nonpartisan with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April general election.

Both dates are already scheduled spring elections in Wisconsin, a move that will save the city an estimated $700,000 cost it would have occurred to staff polls on extra days.

The winner of the race will serve as mayor through April 16, 2024, the end of Barrett’s term.

Candidates, under the legislation adopted by the council, have until Jan. 11 to turn in their nomination papers. They can submit up to 3,000 signatures, but need to have only 1,500 valid signatures. Eight individuals have already filed to run, including Johnson, but today will be the first day they can collect signatures.

Johnson, who still holds his role as Common Council President and representative of the 2nd District, was not in attendance at the meeting. He is prevented by law from voting as a council member while serving as acting mayor.

Council members Khalif Rainey and Russell W. Stamper, II were also excused from the meeting.

The remaining 12 members of the council, including mayoral candidate Marina Dimitrijevic, voted unanimously to schedule the election.

It is the first time Milwaukee has had an open mayoral race since 2004. Barrett handily won reelection several times after narrowly defeating Acting Mayor and Common Council President Marvin Pratt in 2004.