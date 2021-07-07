Council Okays Huge Change in FPC Board
Majority of Fire & Police commissioners who voted to demote Chief Morales have now been replaced.
In less than a year more than half of the members of the Fire & Police Commission (FPC) have been replaced.
The Common Council voted unanimously Wednesday to add LaNelle Ramey, Joan Kessler and Edward Fallone to the city’s citizen-led public safety oversight board.
“I just want to say thanks for their willingness to serve and desire to tackle the big issues facing the city,” said Alderman Ashanti Hamilton.
The new appointments come after an earlier group of commissioners voted unanimously last August to demote police chief Alfonso Morales, triggering a lawsuit from Morales and complaints by at least one council member that the commission was operating as a “kangaroo court.”
The news appointees are replacing chair Nelson Soler and vice chair Angela McKenzie, both of whose terms expire this month. One will also fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former chair Steven M. DeVougas, who was subject to an ethics investigation for his conduct while on the board.
The new commissioners, according to FPC executive director Leon W. Todd, III, are expected to be sworn in before a July 15th meeting where the FPC board will elect a new chair. Todd serves as a non-voting secretary to the board and manages the commission’s full-time staff.
They’ll join Amanda Avalos, who was confirmed in January to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Raymond Robakowski. “Officer Ray,” as the retired officer is known, publicly sparred with Soler last year regarding the search process for a new police chief before resigning in October.
A fifth commissioner, Ann Wilson, is reportedly on her way out. Mayor Tom Barrett originally said he views each member independently and reappointed her for a new five-year term. But the council rejected the reappointment, a largely symbolic move that leaves her on the commission with an expired term.
Tabak said the Wilson replacement would be part of a strategy to grow the commission from seven members to the state-authorized maximum of nine. The other remaining members, Everett Cocroft and Fred Crouther, have terms that last until at least 2024.
The commission is responsible for hiring, firing, discipline and policy setting for the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department. All of the appointments are made by Barrett and confirmed by the council.
Ramey is the executive director of MENTOR Greater Milwaukee. Kessler is a retired state appeals court judge and former U.S. Attorney. Fallone is a Marquette University law school professor and former state supreme court candidate.
For more on the three, see our coverage from their June confirmation hearings.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- August 8, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $200 from Edward Fallone
- March 25, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Fred Crouther
- November 19, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Edward Fallone
