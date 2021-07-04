Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 4th, 2021 07:00 am

Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

1. Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

Progressive justices object to unprecedented move by the state’s high court.

Jul 1st, 2021 by Ruth Conniff

How To Get $375 Per Child for Summer Meals

2. How To Get $375 Per Child for Summer Meals

Eligible parents can collect from Summer P-EBT program run by state DHS.

Jun 30th, 2021 by Sam Woods

Dining: Taqwa’s Is a Middle Eastern Paradise

3. Dining: Taqwa’s Is a Middle Eastern Paradise

South-side restaurant is a wonderful addition to city’s dining scene.

Jun 28th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Dining: East Side Welcomes a Cheesy Addition

4. Dining: East Side Welcomes a Cheesy Addition

City’s second Makk’n’Cheese restaurant will open near Oak and Loc.

Jun 30th, 2021 by Angeline Terry

Transportation: FlixBus Starts Milwaukee Service July 2nd

5. Transportation: FlixBus Starts Milwaukee Service July 2nd

New bus line will connect Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis and Ohio.

Jun 30th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Adams Hotel Dispute Triggers Lawsuit

6. Plats and Parcels: Adams Hotel Dispute Triggers Lawsuit

Plus: Batttlebox Studios running crowdfunding campaign

Jun 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New BBQ Restaurant Coming

7. Now Serving: New BBQ Restaurant Coming

Plus: A new high-end Mediterranean restaurant. And Bulldog Ale House comes to town.

Jun 28th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Back in the News: Kapenga Letter “Sad and Pathetic”?

8. Back in the News: Kapenga Letter “Sad and Pathetic”?

Wisconsin Republicans’ groveling to Trump wins national ridicule.

Jun 30th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Can City Prevent Miami-Like Disaster?

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Can City Prevent Miami-Like Disaster?

Bauman grills officials. Should Milwaukee ramp up building inspections?

Jun 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: City Removing Some Downtown Meters

10. Transportation: City Removing Some Downtown Meters

You can now park for free on a portion of E. Knapp St.

Jun 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brewers Wives to Hold Online Basket Auction

1. Brewers Wives to Hold Online Basket Auction

Baskets Will Feature Favorite Items of Brewers Players

Jun 22nd, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin Doctor: “Sen. Johnson Should Cancel Anti-Vaccine Event”

2. Wisconsin Doctor: “Sen. Johnson Should Cancel Anti-Vaccine Event”

Yesterday, WITI-TV reported Johnson’s planning to hold a 6/28 event where he plans to spread misinformation about the COVID vaccines’ safety It’s unclear if Johnson plans to use taxpayer funds to host the event and spread dangerous misinformation

Jun 25th, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid

3. Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid

Racine health officer issued school closure order in November 2020

Jul 2nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Gender-Neutral Language Options for Parents to be Added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates

4. Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Gender-Neutral Language Options for Parents to be Added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates

 

Jun 28th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Medical Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Medical Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo

 

Jun 30th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

WisGOP Statement on Passage of the Wisconsin Budget

7. WisGOP Statement on Passage of the Wisconsin Budget

 

Jul 1st, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

County Executive David Crowley Appoints Amos Morris as the New Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo

8. County Executive David Crowley Appoints Amos Morris as the New Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo

Morris will be the first Black Director to lead the County Zoo

Jun 25th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley

WILL Sues Wisconsin Elections Commission Challenging Legal Status of Ballot Drop Boxes

9. WILL Sues Wisconsin Elections Commission Challenging Legal Status of Ballot Drop Boxes

State law provides just two methods for casting an absentee ballot

Jun 28th, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Traditional City 4th of July Celebrations Continue in 2021

10. Traditional City 4th of July Celebrations Continue in 2021

 

Jun 3rd, 2021 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

