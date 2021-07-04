The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge
Progressive justices object to unprecedented move by the state’s high court.
Jul 1st, 2021 by Ruth Conniff
2. How To Get $375 Per Child for Summer Meals
Eligible parents can collect from Summer P-EBT program run by state DHS.
Jun 30th, 2021 by Sam Woods
3. Dining: Taqwa’s Is a Middle Eastern Paradise
South-side restaurant is a wonderful addition to city’s dining scene.
Jun 28th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. Dining: East Side Welcomes a Cheesy Addition
City’s second Makk’n’Cheese restaurant will open near Oak and Loc.
Jun 30th, 2021 by Angeline Terry
5. Transportation: FlixBus Starts Milwaukee Service July 2nd
New bus line will connect Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis and Ohio.
Jun 30th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: Adams Hotel Dispute Triggers Lawsuit
Plus: Batttlebox Studios running crowdfunding campaign
Jun 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: New BBQ Restaurant Coming
Plus: A new high-end Mediterranean restaurant. And Bulldog Ale House comes to town.
Jun 28th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
8. Back in the News: Kapenga Letter “Sad and Pathetic”?
Wisconsin Republicans’ groveling to Trump wins national ridicule.
Jun 30th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Can City Prevent Miami-Like Disaster?
Bauman grills officials. Should Milwaukee ramp up building inspections?
Jun 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Transportation: City Removing Some Downtown Meters
You can now park for free on a portion of E. Knapp St.
Jun 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Brewers Wives to Hold Online Basket Auction
Baskets Will Feature Favorite Items of Brewers Players
Jun 22nd, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
2. Wisconsin Doctor: “Sen. Johnson Should Cancel Anti-Vaccine Event”
Yesterday, WITI-TV reported Johnson’s planning to hold a 6/28 event where he plans to spread misinformation about the COVID vaccines’ safety It’s unclear if Johnson plans to use taxpayer funds to host the event and spread dangerous misinformation
Jun 25th, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century
3. Wisconsin Supreme Court Declares Racine School Closure Order Invalid
Racine health officer issued school closure order in November 2020
Jul 2nd, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
5. Medical Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jun 30th, 2021 by Milwaukee Bucks
7. WisGOP Statement on Passage of the Wisconsin Budget
Jul 1st, 2021 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
8. County Executive David Crowley Appoints Amos Morris as the New Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo
Morris will be the first Black Director to lead the County Zoo
Jun 25th, 2021 by County Executive David Crowley
9. WILL Sues Wisconsin Elections Commission Challenging Legal Status of Ballot Drop Boxes
State law provides just two methods for casting an absentee ballot
Jun 28th, 2021 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
