A long-simmering conflict is now slated to become a courtroom battle.

Northwestern Mutual sued an affiliate of Van Buren Management regarding the latter’s lease of a parking lot adjacent to the Adams Hotel, which has yet to open at 790 N. Jackson St.

The companies, two of the largest landowners in East Town , effectively exchanged a handful of parcels on the block bounded by E. Wells St., E. Mason St., N. Van Buren St. and N. Jackson St. to enable the development of Northwestern Mutual’s 7Seventy7 luxury apartment tower and, eventually, the Van Buren’s hotel.

Joel Lee‘s firm Van Buren Management received a 49-year lease of a surface parking lot at 795 N. Van Buren St. for use with the Adams Hotel provided the project reached “substantial completion” by May 10th.

Sean Ryan published an extensive report on the suit in the Milwaukee Business Journal this week.

NM contends interior finishes were absent as of May 10th from the yet-to-open hotel and wants the lease voided. Van Buren Management meanwhile produced a written statement from project architect Matt Rinka dated May 6th that certifies completion of a portion of the project.

The insurance company says in its lawsuit filing that Lee was already poised to default on the first five-year option in 2016, but it granted a five-year extension to avoid embroiling its new apartment tower and employee parking structure in litigation. The tower opened in 2018.

“There is another side to this story than the one told in NML’s pleading and we look forward to presenting it in court in the coming months,” Krawczyk told Ryan.

The insurance company, meanwhile, indicated it has designs on the parking lot. “We have plans for the lot, but are not prepared to discuss them publicly,” said NM in a statement.

When Urban Milwaukee visited the site Saturday the parking lot was fenced in and labeled for use only by hotel general contractor ADK.

About 795 N. Van Buren St.

The parking lot at the center of the conflict is a relatively new asphalt lot.

Northwestern Mutual demolished the two-story, 15,950-square-foot building on the site in 2014.

It was originally constructed in 1961 as a data center for accounting firm Arthur Anderson. It was last occupied by the Visiting Nurses Association & American Heart Association.

The site today is a 15,903-square-foot parking lot assessed for $1.28 million.

About the Adams Hotel

The four-story Adams Hotel building was originally built in 1920 to serve as a car dealership for the Wisconsin-Oakland Company (later Hokanson-Thompson) according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. The Jackson Street building was remodeled in 1959 into a general office building and again in 1982 when a now-demolished, two-story addition was added.

A plan set on file with the city shows two restaurant spaces on the first floor. The second floor will contain 11 guest rooms and a fitness facility. The third and fourth floors will be left largely empty according to a plan set submitted in September. A new structure would be constructed to provide rooftop access, labeled as a “future phase.”

Whiskey Bar was the last tenant in the building. The tavern closed in January 2019.

A permit to begin partial demolition work, the start of hotel construction, was applied for in April 2020.

June Photos

December Photos

Pre-Demolition

