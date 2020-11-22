Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developer Melissa Allen is pursuing a scattered-site affordable housing project in the city’s Harambee neighborhood.

Through her firm Maures Development Group, Allen would acquire a mix of city-owned and privately-owned properties to create affordable apartments through the state-administered federal low-income housing tax credit program.

Maures would acquire 12 vacant lots from the city and develop a combined 13 units of rental housing on them. Her firm would also acquire and rehabilitate seven city-owned properties with existing single-family or duplex homes, rehabilitating a combined 10 units of existing housing. Seven units of housing would be created or rehabilitated on the privately-owned properties for a project total of 30 units according to a city report.

“The developer also plans to create a community center in partnership with community partners,” said Department of City Development real estate services managerwhen the project was before the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday. A city report says the partner is the America’s Black Holocaust Museum for which Allen developed a new building in 2018

The target properties are located in an area bounded by W. Chambers St., W. North Ave., N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and N. 7th St.

In exchange for competitively-awarded credits provided to the developer, Maures would need set aside units at below-market rates for individuals making less than 60 percent of the Milwaukee County median income. The rent maximums are set at 30 percent of the income threshold.

Maures Development would be given a purchase option that expires at the end of 2021 unless extended. The credits would be applied for December 2020 and the annual award announcement is scheduled for April 2021.

“I think I’m in love with Harambee,” said Allen of the work she has done in the neighborhood.

Most recently, Allen, in partnership with developer Joshua Jeffers, redeveloped the former Garfield School and new The Griot apartment complex at the corner of N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and W. North Ave. She also served as developer on the Heart and Hope Place development further north on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. She estimated that she has created 114 units of housing and $30 million worth of investment in the area.

Allen said she has worked with an unidentified property owner for years to get the private properties included in the proposed deal. “I’m appreciative of him, after 10 years of talking, to let me get the real estate under contract,” said Allen. She declined to name the owner, but based on a map provided in the city report and assessment records it is Samuel Johnson.

If the credits are secured, it would be the third time Allen has led a scattered site housing development project.

The proposal has the backing of area Alderwomanwho praised Allen’s “proven track record.”

Each of the city-owned properties, acquired via property-tax foreclosure,, would be sold for $1.

The committee unanimously approved an exclusive right to negotiate. The full council will review the deal on Tuesday, November 24th.

Allen was involved with the city’s 2017 creation of the artist-house rehabilitation program targeted at houses in the area.

What happened to the name Melissa Goins? “I have been divorced forever and finally went back to my maiden name,” said Allen.

