Evers says Biden will bring civility, respect, empathy and kindness to White House.

Governor Tony Evers put his folksy charm on display for the nation on Wednesday in opening the proceedings of the Democratic National Convention.

“We were really looking forward to having you here in America’s dairyland,” said Evers, speaking from the small stage in the Wisconsin Center. “Unfortunately the pandemic means we can’t do that this year. But what unites is far, far greater than what divides us.”

In an approximately one-minute speech, Evers said the country needs to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “This November is about returning kindness, respect, empathy and civility back to the White House and that’s who Joe and Kamala are,” he said.

“Holy mackerel folks, let’s get to work,” said Evers in ending his remarks.

Evers is expected to be the only speaker to address the convention from Milwaukee on Wednesday, the third night of the convention. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama headline Wednesday’s speaker lineup.

Tuesday night Mayor Tom Barrett opened the convention from the Wisconsin Center and was followed in-person by national party secretary and Milwaukee-based political consultant Jason Rae who called the delegate roll, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes who submitted Wisconsin’s delegates and national party chair Tom Perez who gave brief remarks.

The last Wisconsin politician scheduled to speak from the stage in Milwaukee is Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore spoke for just under 90 seconds on Monday night early in the event.