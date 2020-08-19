With A “Holy Mackerel” Tony Evers Kicks Off DNC
Evers says Biden will bring civility, respect, empathy and kindness to White House.
Governor Tony Evers put his folksy charm on display for the nation on Wednesday in opening the proceedings of the Democratic National Convention.
“We were really looking forward to having you here in America’s dairyland,” said Evers, speaking from the small stage in the Wisconsin Center. “Unfortunately the pandemic means we can’t do that this year. But what unites is far, far greater than what divides us.”
In an approximately one-minute speech, Evers said the country needs to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “This November is about returning kindness, respect, empathy and civility back to the White House and that’s who Joe and Kamala are,” he said.
Evers is expected to be the only speaker to address the convention from Milwaukee on Wednesday, the third night of the convention. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama headline Wednesday’s speaker lineup.
Tuesday night Mayor Tom Barrett opened the convention from the Wisconsin Center and was followed in-person by national party secretary and Milwaukee-based political consultant Jason Rae who called the delegate roll, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes who submitted Wisconsin’s delegates and national party chair Tom Perez who gave brief remarks.
The last Wisconsin politician scheduled to speak from the stage in Milwaukee is Senator Tammy Baldwin.
Congresswoman Gwen Moore spoke for just under 90 seconds on Monday night early in the event.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the DNC
- DNC: With A “Holy Mackerel” Tony Evers Kicks Off DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 19th, 2020
- DNC Rural Council Snubs Wisconsin - Henry Redman - Aug 19th, 2020
- Pop-Up Poetry Protest Performs Downtown - Ethan Duran - Aug 19th, 2020
- Eric Trump Comes to Town - Madeline Fox - Aug 19th, 2020
- Local Activists Plan DNC Demonstration - Graham Kilmer - Aug 19th, 2020
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Full Remarks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention - 2020 Democratic National Convention - Aug 18th, 2020
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s Full Remarks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention - 2020 Democratic National Convention - Aug 18th, 2020
- DNC: Mayor Gives Welcome Remarks On Night Two - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 18th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: 12 Takeaways on DNC Day One - Bruce Murphy - Aug 18th, 2020
- DNC: Gwen Moore Gives 90 Second Convention Speech - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 17th, 2020
Read more about DNC here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- March 21, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Jason Rae