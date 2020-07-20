FPC Gives Morales 11 Directives, Threatens Firing For Non-Compliance
Move comes as part of six month review of Morales' performance.
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has very clear and lengthy marching orders from the independent Fire & Police Commission.
On Monday evening the commission handed down 11 directives to the chief with a tight timeline for response. The directives come as part of a six-month p performance evaluation.
Executive Director Griselda Aldrete read the commission’s demands into the record.
The first directive includes a requirement to provide full audits and reports related to the incidents involving Sterling Brown, Kareem McKinley, Tari Davis and Vaun Mayes with timelines ranging from seven to 30 days. Morales also must provide details regarding the safeguarding of evidence, a public explanation on when tear gas is used and an update on the compliance with the Americans with Civil Liberties Union settlement.
Morales must provide a status briefing on all of the efforts at the August 6th commission meeting.
What happens if Morales doesn’t comply? He could be terminated, suspended or face a reduction in rank. The commission is the only body to hire or fire the police chief. The directives are legal orders.
None of the commissioners, who had met previously with Morales in closed session last week, offered a comment on the directives. The board, chaired by Steven M. DeVougas, unanimously adopted the directives.
In the directives, the commission said Morales “unduly delayed or outright ignored” previous requests.
Morales is being represented by attorney Frank Gimbel, who said the directives are a distraction from issues within the commission. “Much of the information they requested today has already been provided to them,” said Gimbel in a press conference after the meeting. He called the commission’s approach “very aggressive.”
Morales was given a full four-year term as police chief in December 2019 after finishing out the term of retired chief Edward A. Flynn.
The last directive issued by the commission, a procedure rarely used, was to order Flynn to reinstate the pursuit policy.
While the commission met inside City Hall, a “fire Morales” protest group gathered outside the building alongside a smaller pro-Morales group that included members of the Milwaukee Police Association.
The Morales review isn’t the only issue facing the commission. DeVougas is now being reviewed for an ethics violation involving a conflict of interest that goes back to Morales’ reappointment, the commission lacks approximately half of its staff necessary to perform investigations and comply with the complicated ACLU settlement and Aldrete withdrew from consideration for reappointment, blaming the council for favoring “spectacle, not merit.”
Seven of the 15 members of the Common Council issued a press release Monday night that said they have lost confidence in Morales’ ability to lead the department.
Urban Milwaukee is working to obtain a full copy of the directives. As of 9:30 p.m. the directives had not been posted to the official record of the meeting in the city’s legislative management system.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Fire & Police Commission's Troubles
- City Hall: FPC Gives Morales 11 Directives, Threatens Firing For Non-Compliance - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 20th, 2020
- Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Stands With Milwaukee Police Chief Morales - Independent Business Association of Wisconsin - Jul 20th, 2020
- Too many failures: We have no confidence in Chief Morales - Milwaukee Common Council - Jul 20th, 2020
- City Hall: Ethics Board Launches Probe of FPC Chair - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 20th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Who Has Power Over Chief Morales? - Bruce Murphy - Jul 15th, 2020
- Selection of next executive director of the Fire and Police Commission must involve community and must be transparent - Milwaukee Common Council - Jul 10th, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Chief Morales Looks Bad in FPC Report - Bruce Murphy - Jul 8th, 2020
- Change – to make or become different - Milwaukee Common Council - Jul 8th, 2020
- Thank you for your service Executive Director Aldrete - Ald. Nikiya Dodd - Jul 8th, 2020
- Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission Must Listen to Demands for Change, No Matter Who is in Charge - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jul 7th, 2020
Read more about Fire & Police Commission's Troubles here