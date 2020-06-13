Time to Face Systemic Racism, Biden Says
Presidential candidate’s address to state’s Democrats says “soul of America” is at stake.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told Wisconsin Democrats Friday that George Floyd‘s death and the coronavirus pandemic had created multiple national crises and that the “very soul of America” was at stake in this year’s election.
Biden delivered his message in a recorded video for the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s annual convention. Democrats held the convention virtually this year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Biden began his speech by recalling the dying words of Floyd, who said “I can’t breathe” as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck late last month.
“It’s outrageous and it’s enraging,” Biden said. “And none of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. We’re dealing with multiple national crises, and we need real leadership right now.”
Biden told Democrats the country needed leadership that would bring everyone to the table to root out systemic racism.
Biden told Democrats they needed to stand up “with black and brown communities” to win the battle for the soul of the nation.
The former vice president spoke for just two-and-a-half minutes, a remarkably short address by the standards of a usual convention keynote address.
Likewise, other speakers kept their remarks short, including Biden’s recent opponent in the Democratic presidential primary, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders said Democrats needed to defeat President Donald Trump, but he also called on them to consider what kind of country they wanted to become.
“I urge all Democrats to fight to make sure that we have an economy that works for all of us,” Sanders said, reiterating his support for a Medicare-for-All single-payer health care system.
Like Biden, Wisconsin Democrats also signaled their support for the protests that have sprung up in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“Let us unite today in solidarity with the Wisconsinites in the street,” said Felesia Martin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin‘s first vice chair.
“Let us unite joining the chorus of rage and hope,” says state Party Chair Ben Wikler.
Several Democrats also highlighted the importance of preventing Republicans from picking up more seats in the Legislature. If Republicans pick up three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate, they’d have supermajorities, which would let them override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers‘ vetoes.
“We have to ensure that my veto stays intact,” said Evers.
The governor’s veto could prove especially important next year during the next round of redistricting.
In 2011, Republicans controlled both the governor’s office and the Legislature, which let them draw legislative district lines that helped Republicans win elections for a decade.
As things stand now, Evers has the power to veto any map Republicans draw next year, but he could lose that control if Republicans pick up more seats.
“They want more power so that they can get more power,” Wikler said of Republicans. “They want to re-gerrymander our maps.”
While Democrats were roundly critical of systemic racism at their convention, they didn’t offer many specifics about how they plan to address it.
Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt issued a statement ahead of the convention saying Democratic policies were increasingly radical.
“Wisconsin Democrats’ virtual ‘convention’ format conveniently lets them and their presidential nominee hide from cries to defund the police, their blatant lack of transparency and their disastrous record of failing Wisconsin,” Hitt said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic forced Republicans to reschedule their annual state convention, the state GOP is still planning to hold an in-person convention in July.
And Democrats are still planning to hold the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August through a combination of virtual and in-person events.
Biden To Wisconsin Democrats: It’s Time To Face Systemic Racism was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Road to the DNC
- Time to Face Systemic Racism, Biden Says - Shawn Johnson - Jun 13th, 2020
- Will Milwaukee Get DNC in 2024? - Jeramey Jannene - May 25th, 2020
- 2020 DNC Contingency Plan Moves Forward - Alana Watson - May 13th, 2020
- DNC Postponed To Mid-August - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2020
- Democratic National Convention Committee Announces Date Change in Response to Unprecedented Coronavirus Outbreak - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Apr 2nd, 2020
- DNC “Should Not Be Our Priority,” Barrett Says - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 1st, 2020
- Biden Says Convention May Be Postponed - Corri Hess - Apr 1st, 2020
- Ald. Coggs: Discussion needed on whether city can deliver services and meet DNC marks during COVID-19 pandemic - Ald. Milele Coggs - Mar 30th, 2020
- DNC Bar Time Bill Passes Senate Committee - Laurel White - Mar 12th, 2020
- The State of Politics: How Will State Party Pick DNC Delegates? - Steven Walters - Mar 9th, 2020
- What the DNC Could Mean for Locals - Sam Woods - Feb 29th, 2020
- DNC Host Committee Hires New Leaders - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 28th, 2020
- Urban Ideas: Make MCTS Free During DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 27th, 2020
- City Hall: Police To Lease Two Buildings During DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 24th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: DNC Will Restrict Construction Projects - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 11th, 2020
- Transportation: We Energies Will Sponsor Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2020
- DNCC Names Construction and Event Management Teams for 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Feb 10th, 2020
- DNC Delegate Welcome Party To Be Held at Summerfest Grounds - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2020
- Milwaukee DNC Leaders Fired by Board - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 4th, 2020
- “Toxic” Work Environment at DNC Cited - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 4th, 2020
- Watch: Wisconsin Gun Violence Survivor, Khary Penebaker, Featured in Mike Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Ad Highlighting Urgent Need to Prevent Gun Violence - Mike Bloomberg - Jan 31st, 2020
- DNC Needs 15,000 Volunteers - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 30th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum Workers to Get $15/Hour - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2020
- City Hall: DNC Security Zone Includes Almost All of Westown - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 17th, 2020
- DNC Chair Talks Healthcare in Milwaukee - Corri Hess - Jan 17th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Seeking $50 Million To Pay for DNC Security - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2020
- Mark Pocan Endorses Bernie Sanders for President - Bernie Sanders - Jan 16th, 2020
- 500 Media Members Get DNC Preview - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 7th, 2020
- Mayor Bloomberg Comes to Town - Graham Kilmer - Dec 23rd, 2019
- Mike Bloomberg Rebuilding ‘Blue Wall’ in PA, MI, WI - Mike Bloomberg - Dec 21st, 2019
- Trump Picks Camp David Over Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 6th, 2019
- City Hall: 4,000 Police Officers Will Guard DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 14th, 2019
- Security Will Be Tight At DNC - Corri Hess - Nov 14th, 2019
- Tom Steyer Comes to Town - Dave Fidlin - Nov 8th, 2019
- Airport Prepares for 2020 Convention - Corri Hess - Oct 28th, 2019
- Barrett, Moore to Lead Growing DNC Team - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- DNC Team Pitches Civic Leaders - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 11th, 2019
- Coalition to March on the DNC Looks to Rally Local Progressive Organizations and Demand Permits for Peaceful Assembly - Coalition to March on the DNC - Oct 10th, 2019
- Business, Property Owners Discuss How To Benefit From DNC - Corri Hess - Sep 24th, 2019
- Presidential Candidate Klobuchar Visits City - Alana Watson - Sep 20th, 2019
- Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020 - Supermajority - Sep 4th, 2019
- DNC Official Downplays Illinois Hotels - Corri Hess - Aug 26th, 2019
- Sanders Leads Dems in State Funds Raised - Robin Bravender - Aug 20th, 2019
- Democrats Speak at Latino Convention - Jim Cryns - Jul 12th, 2019
- DNC Emphasizing Security, Inclusivity for 2020 Convention - Dave Fidlin - Jun 20th, 2019
- City Hall: Will DNC Convention Help Small Businesses? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 25th, 2019
- Perez Sees Regional Impact For DNC Convention - Corri Hess - Apr 24th, 2019
- City Hall: What’s the Infrastructure Plan for DNC? - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 4th, 2019
- 4 Ways To Get Involved In DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2019
- City Hall: To Host DNC, Barrett Must Be Reelected - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 14th, 2019
- Why Did Democrats Choose Milwaukee? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2019
- City Hall: City Approves DNC Contract - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2019
- City Hall: 12 Rules For City in DNC Convention Contract - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2019
- City Wins 2020 Democratic Convention - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2019
- Milwaukee Named Host City for 2020 Democratic National Convention - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Mar 11th, 2019
- Statement by IBEW Local 494 Business Manager on Milwaukee being selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 - Mar 11th, 2019
- Lt. Gov.-Elect Barnes Confident Funding Will be Secured to Host DNC - Corri Hess - Dec 27th, 2018
- Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Dec 17th, 2018
- Will Election Help City Get Convention? - Corri Hess - Nov 12th, 2018
- In the DNC Selection Process, Milwaukee is the Crème de la Crème - State Sen. Tim Carpenter - Jul 23rd, 2018
- Milwaukee Named Finalist for the 2020 Democratic National Convention - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Jun 20th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Meet the Finalists for Democratic National Convention - Jeramey Jannene - May 11th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Bidding for Democratic National Convention - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 21st, 2018